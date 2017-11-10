Rise Up Basketball Jamboree Coming Up Tomorrow at the Greensboro Sportsplex

Rise Up ESA is hosting a jamboree Saturday, November 11th, 2017….Rise Up Elite Sports Academy will be hosting their 1st Annual Rise Up and Hoop Preseason Jamboree.

The Jamboree will be a preseason tournament for men’s and women’s high school basketball teams. The Jamboree is for teams to tune up and showcase their skills before the basketball season as there will be college coaches in attendance.

Games will be held at the Greensboro Sportsplex and play will start at 9:00amand conclude around 7:00pm.

Men’s Bracket