Rise Up Basketball Jamboree Coming Up Tomorrow at the Greensboro Sportsplex
Rise Up ESA is hosting a jamboree Saturday, November 11th, 2017….Rise Up Elite Sports Academy will be hosting their 1st Annual Rise Up and Hoop Preseason Jamboree.
The Jamboree will be a preseason tournament for men’s and women’s high school basketball teams. The Jamboree is for teams to tune up and showcase their skills before the basketball season as there will be college coaches in attendance.
Games will be held at the Greensboro Sportsplex and play will start at 9:00amand conclude around 7:00pm.
Men’s Bracket
Court 3 Court 4 9:00 Caldwell Academy vs Western Guilford 9:00 Winston Salem Prep vs Reidsville 9:50 Carver vs Trinity 9:50 Western Guilford JV vs Rocky Mt Prep JV 10:40 Winston Salem Prep vs Rocky Mt Prep 10:40 Southeast Guilford vs Wheatmore 11:30 Caldwell Academy vs Carver 11:30 Southeast Guilford JV v Western Guilford JV 12:20 Wheatmore vs Southern Alamance 12:20 Western Guilford vs Trinity 1:10 Reidsville vs Rocky Mt Prep 1:10 Southern Alamance JV v Western Guilford JV 2:00 Southeast Guilford vs Winston Salem Prep 2:00 Caldwell Academy vs Trinity 2:50 South Stokes vs Reidsville 2:50 Wheatmore vs Carver 3:40 Southern Alamance vs Rocky Mt Prep 3:40 Western Guilford vs South Stokes 4:30 Southeast Guilford JV vs Carver JV 4:30 Southern Alamance JV vs Reidsville JV 5:20 South Stokes vs Southern Alamance 5:20 Southeast Guilford vs Rocky Mt Prep 6:10 6:10 Women's BracketCourt 1 Court 2 9:00 East Davidson vs. Western Guilford 9:00 TW Andrews vs. Winston Salem Prep 9:50 Orange vs. Eastern Guilford 9:50 North Iredell vs. Smith 10:40 Rocky Mt. Prep vs. Winston Salem Prep 10:40 Eastern Guilford vs. South Stokes 11:30 Village Christian Academy vs. Orange 11:30 East Davidson vs. Smith 12:20 North Iredell vs Rocky Mt. Prep 12:20 Western Guilford vs. Winston Salem Prep 1:10 East Davidson vs. Eastern Guilford 1:10 South Stokes vs. Smith 2:00 North Iredell vs. Western Guilford 2:00 Rocky Mt. Prep vs. Orange 2:50 South Stokes vs. TW Andrews 2:50 3:40 Village Christian Academy vs TW Andrews
