Elon Football Gains One Spot in FCS Playoff Committee Rankings
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Through an announcement on ESPNU tonight, Nov. 9, the FCS Championship Committee unveiled its second and final top-10 ranking of the year. Those rankings included the Elon University football team checking in at No. 6, up one spot from last week’s initial ranking.
The Phoenix currently sits at 8-1 overall, its best start to a season since 2009. Elon is also 6-0 in CAA Football play and tied atop the league standings with James Madison.
This is just the second year that the playoff committee has announced a top 10.
The 2017 championship field consists of 10 automatic qualifiers and 14 at-large qualifiers. The top eight teams will be seeded, receive first-round byes and host second-round games providing they satisfy the hosting criteria. The 16 other teams will bid to host first-round games. First-round games will take place Saturday, Nov. 25, and the championship will conclude with the national championship game in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 6 at noon on ESPN2.
FCS Championship Committee Rankings (Nov. 9)
1. James Madison (9-0)
2. Jacksonville State (8-1)
3. Central Arkansas (8-1)
4. North Dakota State (8-1)
5. Sam Houston State (8-1)
6. Elon (8-1)
7. South Dakota State (7-2)
8. Wofford (8-1)
9. South Dakota (7-2)
10. North Carolina A&T (9-0)
