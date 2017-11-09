Elon Football Gains One Spot in FCS Playoff Committee Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Through an announcement on ESPNU tonight, Nov. 9, the FCS Championship Committee unveiled its second and final top-10 ranking of the year. Those rankings included the Elon University football team checking in at No. 6, up one spot from last week’s initial ranking.

The Phoenix currently sits at 8-1 overall, its best start to a season since 2009. Elon is also 6-0 in CAA Football play and tied atop the league standings with James Madison.

This is just the second year that the playoff committee has announced a top 10.

The 2017 championship field consists of 10 automatic qualifiers and 14 at-large qualifiers. The top eight teams will be seeded, receive first-round byes and host second-round games providing they satisfy the hosting criteria. The 16 other teams will bid to host first-round games. First-round games will take place Saturday, Nov. 25, and the championship will conclude with the national championship game in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 6 at noon on ESPN2.

FCS Championship Committee Rankings (Nov. 9)

1. James Madison (9-0)

2. Jacksonville State (8-1)

3. Central Arkansas (8-1)

4. North Dakota State (8-1)

5. Sam Houston State (8-1)

6. Elon (8-1)

7. South Dakota State (7-2)

8. Wofford (8-1)

9. South Dakota (7-2)

10. North Carolina A&T (9-0)