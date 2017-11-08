Dudley Panthers’ Football Commitment Celebration with Nigel Fitzgerald declaring to attend Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia:Nigel will become a member of the Monarchs

Dudley Panthers’ wide receiver Nigel Fitzgerald committed to attend and play college football for the Old Dominion University Monarchs, in Norfolk, Virginia tonight, in the media center at James B. Dudley High School…

Dudley High School Athletic Director Art Wade addresses the audience in attendance and it was a very large crowd and Mr. Wade introduces, Rodney Wilds, the principal at James B. Dudley High School…

The Man of the Hour, Nigel Fitzgerald speaks to all of the people gathered to meet him at Dudley…

We visit with the crowd at tonight's event….Was not a signing, but a commitment session…

