Ragsdale High School Athletics for the Week of 11/6-11/11/17:Football Friday Round One Playoffs Home vs. South View
Monday, November 06
No events scheduled
Tuesday, November 07
No events scheduled
Wednesday, November 08
No events scheduled
Thursday, November 09
No events scheduled
Friday, November 10
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football State Playoffs/ 1st Rd./Location TBA (Other)
Ragsdale Tiger Football will host Southview High School this Friday, Nov. 10, for the first round of the State Playoffs. Kickoff this Friday is set for 7:30 PM.
Admission to the first round of the NCHSAA State Football playoffs is $7.00.
Saturday, November 11
TBA Girls Varsity Basketball @ Mt. Tabor/Jamboree scrimmage (Other) Away
10:00 AM Boys Varsity Basketball @ Northern Guilford/ scrimmage (Other) Away
10:00 AM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Northern Guilford High School scrimmage Away
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.