Alec Cobb(Ragsdale HS) Named ODAC Offensive Player of the Week(5 TD passes/365 yards/0 INT’s) for the former Tiger(RHS) and current Tiger(HSC)

Cobb(Ragsdale High SchooL Tigers) Named ODAC Offensive Player of the Week

FOREST, VA-Junior quarterback Alec Cobb (Jamestown, NC/Ragsdale) was named this week’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Offensive Player of the Week for his effort in the Tigers’ 49-43 win over Shenandoah on Saturday afternoon.

Cobb helped the Tigers hold the ball for nearly 39 minutes of game-time while firing five touchdown passes. He went 33-of-49 through the air, racking up 365 yards without an interception. He connected with four different receivers on his scoring throws, hitting Cam Johnson (Dillwyn, VA/Buckingham) for a pair and tossing one each to Major Morgan (Onancock, VA/Broadwater Academy), Carter Cunningham (Farmville, VA/Fuqua), and Dillon Costello (South Riding, VA/Paul VI). In the second half, Cobb led four consecutive drives that took more than four minutes off the game clock each, finishing two with touchdowns and a third with a field goal. The five touchdown passes are a new career-high, surpassing the four scoring throws in a game he has registered three times this season and once in 2016.

For the year, Cobb is second in the ODAC in passing touchdowns (26), completions (258), attempts (372), and completion percentage (69.4). His 2,653 yards are third in the league.

Cobb and the Tigers return to action Saturday, November 11 in the 122nd edition of “the Game.”