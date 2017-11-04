College Football Today Homecoming for Guilford College/N.C. A&T(8-0) at Norfolk State
Local:
N.C. A&T(8-0) at Norfolk State(3-5) 1pm
Randolph-Macon at Guilford College(4-4) Homecoming for Guilford College today 1pm
Greensboro College(1-7) at Ferrum 2pm
Fayetteville State at Winston-Salem State(6-3) 1:30pm
Towson(3-5) at Elon(7-1) 2pm
Wake Forest at Notre Dame 3:30pm
ACC:
Syracuse at Florida State 12:30pm
Georgia Tech at Virginia 3pm
Clemson(7-1) at N.C. State(6-2) 3:30pm
Virginia Tech(7-1) at Miami(7-0) 8pm
