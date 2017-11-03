Danny Pigge Pigskin Preview with our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Game of the Week, plus Picks and Poll

Danny Pigge Pigskin Preview

All games set to kick off at 7:30pm…..

Page(9-1/3-0) at Ragsdale(7-3/3-0)…..Metro 4-A Conference Title on the line and game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…Dennis White at the site tonight on GreensboroSports Radio….This is also our “Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week”…..

Dudley(9-1/4-1) at Mount Tabor(8-2/5-0)….Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Title on the line and this game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…Kris Walser and Coach Daryl Steele at this game tonight on

GreensboroSports Radio….

Grimsley(3-7/1-2) at Northwest Guilford(3-7/0-3)….Wyatt Smith at this game tonight for GreensboroSports.com…Winning team might just find its way into the NCHSAA 4-AA playoffs….

Eastern Guilford(8-2/5-0) at Southern Guilford(3-7/3-2)…..EG looking for the perfect season in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference….Game at historic C.K. Siler Stadium….

Southeast Guilford(8-2/4-1) at Southwestern Randolph(4-6/1-4)….SEG working for that (9-2) regular season….

Smith(4-6/1-4) at Western Guilford(0-10/0-5)…WG with chance this season for first win of the year and Smith pointing at (5-6) and on to the 3-A Playoffs….

Southwest Guilford(7-3/4-1) at North Forsyth(1-9/1-4)….Can be no let up on Cowboys part, still hoping for the best possible seed coming out of the PTA 3-A….

Person County(2-8/1-5) at Northeast Guilford(6-4/3-3)…..NEG looking to roll in this one and the more points the better for the Rams, looking for a ‘statement game’ heading into the 3-A Playoffs….

Northern Guilford(6-4/4-2) at Western Alamance(10-0/6-0)…..NG appears for for sure playoff bound, but if the can upset WA at Elon, then this game and the end of the season could take on a whole new meaning….

Wheatmore(9-1/4-1) at High Point Andrews(3-7/3-2)…Wheatmore is not weak any more and the Warriors mean business and they plan to take care of business heading into High Point tonight…

High Point Christian Academy(9-1.5-0) at Providence Day(8-2/2-1)….NCISAA Playoffs….HPCA in the playoffs and hoping to go all the way in the highest level of the NCISAA organization………..

Bishop McGuinness(3-7/1-3) at Winston-Salem Prep(2-7/1-3)….This might be a 1-A game that sends one of these teams slipping into the NCHSAA Playoffs….

High Point Central(5-6/1-3) OFF…..Season looks to be over for HP Central and they end up on the outside looking in, unless somebody breaks a window of opportunity and lets them come in and it does not appear likely to happen…..

Playoffs with Page in, Ragsdale in, Grimsley and Northwest still outside shooter hoping to get in, Dudley in, Southwest Guilford in, Smith in, Eastern Guilford in, Southeast Guilford in, Northeast Guilford in, Northern Guilford in, High Point Andrews on thin ice, Southern and Western Guilford out, and High Point Central out….

Danny Pigge Pigskin Picks for Tonight’s Games:

