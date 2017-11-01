The man that kept the clock hot at Greensboro Day has passed away:Mark Womble gone at age 54

I’m not sure what the Greensboro Day School is going to do without this guy….He ran the hot clock and he kept the clock hot for basketball in the Dillard Athletic Center, over at the Greensboro Day School on Lawndale Drive, for many years….Mark Womble also did some of the same things up at the Y, as in YMCA and although he may not have been a great athlete in his day, he sure knew a ton about sports and he didn’t mind telling you what he thought or sharing his opinion, and oh did Mark Womble have some opinions about what was going on in the sports world and he did have some good ones and he was a good and is sure to be missed in many ways by Coach/AD Freddy Johnson and everyone that knew him over at GDS, and around the city….

Mark Womble had a good word about everything and anything that was going on and again, he didn’t mind sharing it with you and some days he might blow you away with what he had to say on that day, but that was OK, it was just the way Mark Womble got the job done and he got the job done….Going to miss ole’ Mark and you hate to see Greensboro Day lose two of their key support staff, Mark Womble and ‘Big’ Mike Crabtree in the past year….

RIP Mark Womble and I’m sure he is bending someone’s ear today, as he has moved on to a better place and with all of the experiences and memories that Mark made and had, he will have plenty to share for many moons to come….Again, RIP to Mark Womble and you can see his story in the obit below from the News and Record at www.greensboro.com……

GREENSBORO Mark Joseph Womble, 54, passed away October 28, 2017. Mark was born November 28, 1962 in Greensboro. He spent his younger years attending school at Our Lady of Grace and graduated from Page High School. To cherish his memory are his sister, Maria. L. Calhoun (Ricky), half-sisters, Robbin Hatcher (David), Regina Battles, step-mother Peggy Sue Womble, uncle, Larry Demetrelis, cousins Beth Clopton, Christina Goad (Danny), Zachary (Kayla), Joshua and Issac Clopton. Closest and dearest to his heart were his uncle, Thomas Joseph Ademy, nephew Jonathan Blake Calhoun and longtime friend, Dave Ferris. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Joanne Ademy Womble and Curtis Lane Womble, grandparents, Louis and Marie S. Ademy, Lorena and Marvin Womble and Aunt Judith Marie Demetrelis. Mark had been employed by the YMCA, Harris Teeter, Carrier, Sam’s Club, Sheets, The Pop Shop, but the one he enjoyed the most, where he was absolutely dedicated and devoted, was the number one, Greensboro Day School. Mark will be remembered for his love of basketball, baseball, football and golf. Mark will always be remembered and never forgotten. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 2 at 1717 Fern Hill Dr., Greensboro from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202. Gate City Cremations is serving the Womble family.