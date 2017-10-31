Elon Women’s Golf Begins Final Fall Event

MACON, Ga. – The Elon University women’s golf team bounced back from an opening round 320 to post a 306 over its final 18 holes of the opening day of the 2017 Idle Hour Collegiate Championship on Monday, Oct. 30. The Phoenix ended the day eighth in the 12-team field.

FINAL RESULTS

The Highlights

As she has for much of the fall, Heather Munro paced the Phoenix. Munro began the day by shooting a six-over during her first round, but rebounded with an even-par 72 in round two. Her 150 has her sitting eighth out of the 70 players entered in the event. She finished the day with three birdies.

In a tie for 30th is Aurelia Hamm who carded a two-round mark of 158. She posted five total birdies, including three in her final round when she shot a one-over 73.

Two strokes back in a tie for 39th are Adel Vadkerti, who notched all three of her birdies over her first 18 holes of the day, and Hilda Kristjansdottir, who posted three total birdies.

Katherine Reilly finished with two birdies on her way to a tie for 57th as Elon’s final member of the five team participants.

Isabella Abdullah competed as an individual and ended the day in a tie for 67th.

Up Next

Elon will wrap up its fall schedule with the third round of the Idle Hour Collegiate Championship on Tuesday.

2017 Idle Hour Collegiate Championsip

Oct. 30-31 | Macon, Ga.

Team Standings

T1. Western Kentucky (298-305–603) +27

T1. Mercer (305-298–603) +27

3. Troy (313-308–621) +45

4. Rutgers (312-310–622) +46

5. Eastern Kentucky (318-305–623) +47

T6. James Madison (312-312–624) +48

T6. Cincinnati (311-313–624) +48

8. Elon (320-306–626) +50

9. North Florida (321-310–631) +55

10. Mercer ‘B’ (323-316–639) +63

11. Samford (330-314–644) +68

12. Georgia Southern (324-324–648) +72

Elon Standings

8. Heather Munro (78-72–150) +6

T30. Aurelia Hamm (85-73–158) +14

T37. Adel Vadkerti (77-83–160) +16

T37. Hilda Kristjansdottir (81-79–160) +16

T54. Katherine Reilly (84-82–166) +22

T64. Isabella Abdullah* (83-87–170) +26

* competing as an individual