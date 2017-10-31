Caldwell Academy Fall Sports Recap:Another Successful Fall Sports Season for the Caldwell Academy Eagles
The VARSITY TEAMS belong to the TAC ( Triad Athletic Conference ) & to the STATE NCISAA 2A.
The following is a recap of the success at Caldwell Academy, under the direction of Athletic Director Dan Bozarth, this FALL….
VOLLEYBALL Won TAC Regular Conference ( 4th straight year ) & the Conference Tournament
Received a 3rd seed in state tournament & advanced to the Semi Finals losing
to Asheville Christian Academy 3 — 1. ( 4th consecutive years reaching semis )
Final record 26 W & 4 L— record last 4 years ( 2014-2017 ) 108 W & 15 L
Player of the Year Ellie Haldeman
All Conference Players Kaitlyn Holbrook, Hannah Hulsman, Campbell Smith
Abby Pike, Georgia Cressman. Ellie Haldeman
ALL STATE PLAYERS— Ellie Haldeman & Hannah Hulsman
TENNIS Won TAC Regular Conference & Tournament
Seeded 6th in STATE TOURNAMENT, won opening match & lost in quarterfinals.
Final record 15 W & 4 L
All Conference Players : Anne-Marie Crouch,, Mary Clair Haldeman & Rollins Ortmann
CROSS COUNTRY Boys Placed 2nd
All Conference Will Miller,, Ben Riddle, Brandon Speight & Graham Webb
Girls Placed 2nd
All Conference Laura Bozovich, Ella McGarrigan, Rebekah Bozovich & Abigail Hinson
State Meet Girls placed 7th out of 25 teams, Top Finishers Laura Bozovich 19th &
Ella McGarrigan 22nd out of 178 runners
State Meet Boys placed 15th out of 29 team. Top Finisher Will Miller 58th &
Ben Riddle 65th out of 205 runners
SOCCER 10th seed in State, won opening match & lost in 2nd round.
Final Record 10 W 9 L 1 tie
All Conference Players William Collis,, Jesus Diaz,, Alvaro Diaz
ALL STATE Jesus Diaz
JV VOLLEYBALL Undefeated 2nd year in a row with a record of 13 W & 0 L
Current win streak is 28 W & 0 L
MIDDLE SCHOOL Belongs to TMAC — Triad Middle Athletic Conference
VOLLEYBALL Won Conference & Tournament for 6th straight year ( 2012–2017 )
Current win streak 77 matches & overall record last 6 years 94 W 1L
CROSS COUNTRY Won Conference Championship
Ben Riddle 1st place boys & Ella Hedman 1st place girls
SOCCER 2nd place in conference & conference tournament
Courtesy of Bob Black, Caldwell Academy support staff……
