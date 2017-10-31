Caldwell Academy Fall Sports Recap:Another Successful Fall Sports Season for the Caldwell Academy Eagles

The VARSITY TEAMS belong to the TAC ( Triad Athletic Conference ) & to the STATE NCISAA 2A.

The following is a recap of the success at Caldwell Academy, under the direction of Athletic Director Dan Bozarth, this FALL….

VOLLEYBALL Won TAC Regular Conference ( 4th straight year ) & the Conference Tournament

Received a 3rd seed in state tournament & advanced to the Semi Finals losing

to Asheville Christian Academy 3 — 1. ( 4th consecutive years reaching semis )

Final record 26 W & 4 L— record last 4 years ( 2014-2017 ) 108 W & 15 L

Player of the Year Ellie Haldeman

All Conference Players Kaitlyn Holbrook, Hannah Hulsman, Campbell Smith

Abby Pike, Georgia Cressman. Ellie Haldeman

ALL STATE PLAYERS— Ellie Haldeman & Hannah Hulsman

TENNIS Won TAC Regular Conference & Tournament

Seeded 6th in STATE TOURNAMENT, won opening match & lost in quarterfinals.

Final record 15 W & 4 L

All Conference Players : Anne-Marie Crouch,, Mary Clair Haldeman & Rollins Ortmann

CROSS COUNTRY Boys Placed 2nd

All Conference Will Miller,, Ben Riddle, Brandon Speight & Graham Webb

Girls Placed 2nd

All Conference Laura Bozovich, Ella McGarrigan, Rebekah Bozovich & Abigail Hinson

State Meet Girls placed 7th out of 25 teams, Top Finishers Laura Bozovich 19th &

Ella McGarrigan 22nd out of 178 runners

State Meet Boys placed 15th out of 29 team. Top Finisher Will Miller 58th &

Ben Riddle 65th out of 205 runners

SOCCER 10th seed in State, won opening match & lost in 2nd round.

Final Record 10 W 9 L 1 tie

All Conference Players William Collis,, Jesus Diaz,, Alvaro Diaz

ALL STATE Jesus Diaz

JV VOLLEYBALL Undefeated 2nd year in a row with a record of 13 W & 0 L

Current win streak is 28 W & 0 L

MIDDLE SCHOOL Belongs to TMAC — Triad Middle Athletic Conference

VOLLEYBALL Won Conference & Tournament for 6th straight year ( 2012–2017 )

Current win streak 77 matches & overall record last 6 years 94 W 1L

CROSS COUNTRY Won Conference Championship

Ben Riddle 1st place boys & Ella Hedman 1st place girls

SOCCER 2nd place in conference & conference tournament

Courtesy of Bob Black, Caldwell Academy support staff……