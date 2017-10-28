Friday Night Finish:Some of Friday’s Blowouts lead to great matchups for next week:Check out the Wars for next Week

We saw several big scores again tonight/Friday evening and this week’s blowouts are leading to next week’s Major Matchups…..Page took care of Grimsley 42-0 and that leads Page to Jamestown next Friday night where they will meet the Ragsdale Tigers for the 2017 Metro 4-A Conference Championship….

It is like you are having a one-game tournament for these teams next Friday night November 3….Ragsdale blew out High Point Central 56-15….Page at (9-1) overall and (3-0) in the Metro vs. Ragsdale(7-3) and the Tigers are (3-0) in the Metro….There should be a big crowd at Kenneth Miller Stadium in Jamestown, next Friday night….

Look at some of these other scores with Southwest Guilford over Western Guilford 49-0….Northeast Guilford defeated McMichael 52-0….That Page game 42-0 over Grimsley and Ragsdale 56-15 past HP Central…Some crazy scores, but we have more….The Dudley Panthers pounded North Forsyth 48-6, Southeast Guilford blasted Burlington Williams 49-7 and there were more…

With the Dudley win over North Forsyth coupled with the Mount Tabor victory over 48-22 over WS Parkland now you will find Dudley(9-1/4-1) at Mount Tabor(8-2/5-0)…..Mount Tabor(5-0) hosting Dudley(4-1) next Friday night and if Dudley beats Mount Tabor then you will have a three-way for first place in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference…SWG beat Dudley, Mount Tabor beat SWG and now if Dudley can just beat Mount Tabor, we will have a nice mess on our hands….The three-way and do-or-die….

Page at Ragsdale for the Conference Crown and Dudley visits Mount Tabor for the Conference Title…

Like we were saying back up top, Tonight’s Blowouts have led to next week’s Conference Championship Games….FOr the high schools, this will be like the ACC Championship Game, the SEC Championship Game and the Big Ten Title Game all rolled into one….

The Championship Games/Title Games next Friday night and then the Playoff Pairings will come out on Saturday, the next day, on Saturday November 4…..

Reidsville was another one of the blowout winners on Friday night with the Rams running right past the Bartlett Yancey Buccaneers, 65-0….You also had Mount Airy taking out Bishop McGuinness, 73-6…..WOW!!!!!

Lord help us, we had some blowouts tonight…..65-0, 52-0, 49-0, 42-0, we had some lop-sided games tonight/Friday….Trinity beat High Point Andrews, 17-0 for another shutout, Southern Alamance got by Southern Guilford, 41-21….High Point Christian slipped past Statesville Christian in a game we thought that the HPCA Cougars could never win….Huge win for HPCA…..

Cody King is fast becoming the fastest man to score in the Page Pirates’ lineup….Cody King had three TD;s for Page in the Pirates win over Grimsley, with Cody, one of the top kids in the county running for two scores, 64 yards and 15 yards and he caught a TD for 31 yards….That’s 110 yards for the King of the County, right there…Zyreik Rush with way over 100 yards rushing for Dudley tonight….

Page in their three conference games has won them, 57-14, 48-0 and 42-0…..

Looking again toward next Friday night, the last week of the Regular Season….

Page at Ragsdale….Conference Title on the line…See record above….

Dudley at Mount Tabor…..First Place in the Conference at stake…See record above…

Grimsley(3-7) at Northwest Guilford(3-7)….With the winner likely getting a Playoff Spot…

Eastern Guilford(8-2/5-0) at Southern Guilford(3-7/3-2)

Southeast Guilford(8-2/4-1) at Southwestern Randolph(4-6/1-4)

Smith(4-6/1-4) at Western Guilford(0-10/0-5)

Southwest Guilford(7-3/4-1) at North Forsyth(1-9/1-4)

Person County(2-8/1-5) at Northeast Guilford(6-4/3-3)

Northern Guilford(6-4/4-2) at Western Alamance(10-0/6-0)

High Point Central(5-6/1-3) OFF

Wheatmore(9-1/4-1) at High Point Andrews(3-7/3-2)