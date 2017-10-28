College Football Today with Local, ACC and Statewide Games:Wingate(7-0) and N.C. State(6-1) facing very tough foes today

Local

N.C. A&T(8-0) OFF today….A&T at Norfolk State(3-4) next Saturday

Huntingdon at Greensboro College(1-6) 1pm

Guilford College(3-4) at Bridgewater 2pm

Louisville(5-3) at Wake Forest(4-3) Noon

Shaw at Winston-Salem State(5-3) 1:30pm

Elon(6-1) at Villanova(4-3) 3:30pm

ACC:

from Friday night:Boston College 35, Florida State 3

Miami(6-0) at North Carolina(1-7) NOON

Virginia(5-2) at Pitt(3-5) 12:30pm

N.C. State(6-1) at Notre Dame(6-1) 3:30pm

Duke(4-40 at Virginia Tech(6-1) 7:30pm

Georgia Tech(4-2) at Clemson(6-1) 8pm

Local:

Liberty(3-4) at Gardner-Webb(1-6) 12:30pm

Catawba(6-2) at Limestone 1pm

Elizabeth City State(4-4) at Virginia Union 1pm

Tusculum at Mars Hill 1pm

Jacksonville(5-3) at Campbell(4-3) 2pm

Davidson(2-5) at Drake(4-3) 2pm

Appalachian State(5-2) at UMass(1-6) 3:30pm

Furman(5-3) at Western Carolina(6-2) 3:30pm

Lenoir-Rhyne(3-4) at UNC Pembroke(1-6) 4pm

Newberry(4-4) at Wingate(7-0) 6pm