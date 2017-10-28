College Football Today with Local, ACC and Statewide Games:Wingate(7-0) and N.C. State(6-1) facing very tough foes today
Local
N.C. A&T(8-0) OFF today….A&T at Norfolk State(3-4) next Saturday
Huntingdon at Greensboro College(1-6) 1pm
Guilford College(3-4) at Bridgewater 2pm
Louisville(5-3) at Wake Forest(4-3) Noon
Shaw at Winston-Salem State(5-3) 1:30pm
Elon(6-1) at Villanova(4-3) 3:30pm
ACC:
from Friday night:Boston College 35, Florida State 3
Miami(6-0) at North Carolina(1-7) NOON
Virginia(5-2) at Pitt(3-5) 12:30pm
N.C. State(6-1) at Notre Dame(6-1) 3:30pm
Duke(4-40 at Virginia Tech(6-1) 7:30pm
Georgia Tech(4-2) at Clemson(6-1) 8pm
Local:
Liberty(3-4) at Gardner-Webb(1-6) 12:30pm
Catawba(6-2) at Limestone 1pm
Elizabeth City State(4-4) at Virginia Union 1pm
Tusculum at Mars Hill 1pm
Jacksonville(5-3) at Campbell(4-3) 2pm
Davidson(2-5) at Drake(4-3) 2pm
Appalachian State(5-2) at UMass(1-6) 3:30pm
Furman(5-3) at Western Carolina(6-2) 3:30pm
Lenoir-Rhyne(3-4) at UNC Pembroke(1-6) 4pm
Newberry(4-4) at Wingate(7-0) 6pm
