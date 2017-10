2017 NCHSAA Girl’s Individual Tennis State Championship Final Results

Complete brackets on tennis page



1A Tennis Singles

at Cary Tennis Park

Quarterfinal Round

Emma Bost (Gray Stone Day) def. Lindsey Batten (Chatham Central) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

Camryn McClure (Raleigh Charter) def. Leah Nance (East Wilkes) 6-2, 6-3

Brenna Bryant (Tarboro) def. Kristen Husen (Thomas Jefferson) 6-1, 6-1

Emerson Crichton (Lincoln Charter) def. Morgan Blount (Voyager Academy) 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-3

Semifinal Round

Emma Bost (Gray Stone Day) def. Camryn McClure (Raleigh Charter) 6-2, 6-3

Brenna Bryant (Tarboro) def. Emerson Crichton (Lincoln Charter) 6-2, 6-2

Final

Brenna Bryant (Tarboro) def. Emma Bost (Gray Stone Day) 6-2, 6-4

1A Tennis Doubles

at Cary Tennis Park

Quarterfinal Round

Haley Jennelle & Sarah Mann (East Surry) def. Lauren Oldham & Lauren Collins (Chatham Central) 6-2, 6-1

Hannah Jenne & Tana Harris (Polk County) def. Dannielle Park & Jessica Faulkner (Franklin Academy) 6-1, 6-1

Claire Rogers & Lydia Cortes (Bishop McGuinness) def. Blair King & Emma Rowe (Raleigh Charter) 7-6 (8), 6-3

Miriam Roy & Abbey Styers (Gray Stone Day) def. Ashlynn Stephan & Niamh Stephan (Franklin Academy) 7-6(8), 6-3

Semifinal Round

Hannah Jenne & Tana Harris (Polk County) def. Haley Jennelle & Sarah Mann (East Surry) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Claire Rogers & Lydia Cortes (Bishop McGuinness) def. Miriam Roy & Abbey Styers (Gray Stone Day) 6-3, 7-5

Final

Hannah Jenne & Tana Harris (Polk County) def. Claire Rogers & Lydia Cortes (Bishop McGuinness 6-3, 6-4

2A Tennis Singles

at Cary Tennis Park

First Round

Nina Bohunska (North Johnston) def. Maddie Sykes (Trinity) 6-2, 6-2

Toni Laney (Bandys) def. Diana Alexandrov (Atkins) 7-5, 7-5

Lauren Baddour (Carrboro) def. Sidney Swindell (North Lenoir) 6-3, 6-1

McCollough Perry (Hendersonville) def. Yinka Mason (Atkins) 7-5, 6-2

Zoe Huffman (Maiden) def. Bethanie Stauffer (Salisbury) 6-0, 6-0

Rachel Rice (Durham School of the Arts) def. Grace Boros (Goldsboro) 6-0, 6-0

Zoe Panizza (Lake Norman Charter) def. Khali Maxfield-Davis (North Davidson) 7-5, 6-

Sarah Dover (Currituck) def. Adithi Rao (NC School of Science & Math) 6-4, 6-2

Quarterfinal Round

Nina Bohunska (North Johnston) def. Toni Laney (Bandys) 6-1, 6-2

McCollough Perry (Hendersonville) def. Lauren Baddour (Carrboro) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Zoe Huffman (Maiden) def. Rachel Rice (Durham School of the Arts) 6-0, 6-1

Zoe Panizza (Lake Norman Charter) def. Sarah Dover (Currituck) 6-4, 6-0

Semifinal Round

McCollough Perry (Hendersonville) def. Nina Bohunska (North Johnston) 6-1, 6-0

Zoe Huffman (Maiden) def. Zoe Panizza (Lake Norman Charter) 6-1, 6-1

Final

Zoe Huffman (Maiden) def. McCollough Perry (Hendersonville) 6-0, 6-1

2A Tennis Doubles

at Cary Tennis Park

First Round

Taylor Williams & Hinson Britt (Greene Central) def. Conner Brisson & Savannah Lee (West Bladen) 7-6(5), 7-5

Lauren Bush & Annie Thomas (Lake Norman Charter) def. Emma Nianouris & Lillan Rusher (Salisbury) 7-6(4), 6-3

Chase Ogle & Jayce Gaither (Durham School of the Arts) def. Karissa Hayes & Sabrina Wasilewski (Beddingfield) 6-0, 6-1

Gracie Arrowood & Easton Finger (Maiden) def. Hanna Pardue & Sarah Wyble (Surry Central) 6-0, 6-2

Madison Polyasko & Veronica Judson (Smoky Mountain) def. Carrie Cotts & Olivia Carlson (Ledford) 6-1, 6-2

Emma Wright & Camerson Milne (NC School of Science & Math) vs. Anna Desmone & Jenna D’Amico (Croatan) 6-1, 6-0

Maria Capito & Julia Honeycutt (Salisbury) def. Jaiden Tweed & Ashley Valencia (Owen) 6-0, 6-2

Hannah Watlington & Norah Massey (Bartlett Yancey) def. Sophie Korenek & Abigail Korenek (Dixon) 6-2, 6-0

Quarterfinal Round

Lauren Bush & Annie Thomas (Lake Norman Charter) def. Taylor Williams & Hinson Britt (Greene Central) 6-0, 6-1

Gracie Arrowood & Easton Finger (Maiden) def. Chase Ogle & Jayce Gaither (Durham School of the Arts) 6-3, 6-3

Madison Polyasko & Veronica Judson (Smoky Mountain) def. Emma Wright & Camerson Milne (NC School of Science & Math) 6-4, 6-1

Maria Capito & Julia Honeycutt (Salisbury) def. Hannah Watlington & Norah Massey (Bartlett Yancey) 6-0, 6-1

Semifinal Round

Lauren Bush & Annie Thomas (Lake Norman Charter) def. Gracie Arrowood & Easton Finger (Maiden) 6-1, 6-7(6), 6-4

Madison Polyasko & Veronica Judson (Smoky Mountain) def. Maria Capito & Julia Honeycutt (Salisbury) 6-2, 7-6(1)

Final

Madison Polyasko & Veronica Judson (Smoky Mountain) def. Lauren Bush & Annie Thomas (Lake Norman Charter) 4-6, 6-0, 6-3

3A Tennis Singles

at Burlington Tennis Center

First Round

Frances Reed (J.H. Rose) def. Gabby Kmiec (Chapel Hill) 7-6(4), 6-1

Kate Earnhardt (Concord) def. Maranda Adair (Crest) 6-1, 6-2

Carter Juergens (Northern Guilford) def. Caroline Harris (Topsail) 6-0, 6-2

Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Ava Manley (T.C. Roberson) 6-2, 6-3

Hannah Jieng (Cox Mill) def. Destyne Wimbush (Hickory) 6-4, 6-3

Madison Cullipher (D.H. Conley) def. Ivy Garner (Cedar Ridge) 6-1, 6-3

Sarah Merrill (Weddington) def. Emma Jones (A.C. Reynolds) 6-0, 6-0

Emily Callahan (Northern Guilford) def. Mary Davis Thompson (New Hanover) 6-1, 6-2

Quarterfinal Round

Kate Earnhardt (Concord) def. Frances Reed (J.H. Rose) 6-3, 6-2

Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Carter Juergens (Northern Guilford) 6-3, 6-0

Hannah Jieng (Cox Mill) def. Madison Cullipher (D.H. Conley) 6-3, 6-1

Sarah Merrill (Weddington) def. Emily Callahan (Northern Guilford) 6-1, 6-1

Semifinal Round

Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Kate Earnhardt (Concord) 6-4; 6-2

Sarah Merrill (Weddington) def. Hannah Jieng (Cox Mill) 6-0; 6-1

Final

Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Sarah Merrill (Weddington) 7-6 (4); 6-1

3A Tennis Doubles

at Burlington Tennis Center

First Round

Jenna Hebbard & Macy Hebbard (Fike) def. Erin Baer & Samantha Morgan (Northern Guilford) 6-1, 6-2

Nele Steffens & Riya Vasa (Weddington) def. Elsa Schuls & Erin Sullivan (Forestview) 6-0, 6-0

Savannah Bright & Stela Joksimovic (East Chapel Hill) def. Logan Adkins & Anna Blair Thomas (Fike) 6-0, 6-0

Maya Haynes & Molly Handler (Concord) def. Isabelle Theodossiou & Mary Victoria Young (Asheville) 6-2, 6-4

Madelynn Frye & Natalie Lutz (Kings Mountain) def. Stephanie Mattei & Emily Mattei (South Iredell) 6-1, 6-1

Hailee Haymore & Charlotte Craven (Union Pines) def. Kate Thompson & Frances Coleman (New Hanover) 6-1, 6-2

Catie Nelson & Lizzy Fiepke (Charlotte Catholic) def. Meredith Anderson & Hannah Farmer (Enka) 6-0, 6-4

Maryah Stokes & Ginger Evans (J.H. Rose) def. Lauren Bolzan & Gracie Kmiec (Chapel Hill) 6-4, 6-4

Quarterfinal Round

Nele Steffens & Riya Vasa (Weddington) def. Jenna Hebbard & Macy Hebbard (Fike) 6-4,6-1

Savannah Bright & Stela Joksimovic (East Chapel Hill) def. Maya Haynes & Molly Handler (Concord) 6-1,6-2

Madelynn Frye & Natalie Lutz (Kings Mountain) def. Hailee Haymore & Charlotte Craven (Union Pines) 6-1, 6-0

Catie Nelson & Lizzy Fiepke (Charlotte Catholic) def. Maryah Stokes & Ginger Evans (J.H. Rose) 6-0, 6-0

Semifinal Round

Savannah Bright & Stela Joksimovic (East Chapel Hill) def. Nele Steffens & Riya Vasa (Weddington) 6-0; 6-1

Madelynn Frye & Natalie Lutz (Kings Mountain) def. Catie Nelson & Lizzy Fiepke (Charlotte Catholic) 6-2; 2-6; 6-3

Final

Savannah Bright & Stela Joksimovic (East Chapel Hill) def .Madelynn Frye & Natalie Lutz (Kings Mountain) 6-3; 6-3

4A Tennis Singles

at Millbrook Exchange Park

First Round

Sibel Tanik (Sanderson) def. Melody Zhang (Panther Creek) 6-1, 6-4

Julia Abrams (Mooresville) def. Leah Wallihan (Myers Park) 6-0, 6-0

Katie Andreini (Green Hope) def. Jade Houston (Rolesville) 6-2,6-3

Katie Weber (Myers Park) def. Spencer Cochran (Mallard Creek) 6-2, 6-1

Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg) def. Jamie Christie (R.J. Reynolds) 6-0, 6-1

Bella Steffens (Panther Creek) def. Brianna Taranto (Millbrook) 6-3, 6-1

Laura Becker (Davie) def. Avanthi Puvvala (Ardrey Kell) 6-0, 6-0

Anna Rico (Green Hope) def. Becket Waters (Broughton) 6-2, 6-2

Quarterfinal Round

Sibel Tanik (Sanderson) def. Julia Abrams (Mooresville) 6-2, 6-2

Katie Andreini (Green Hope) def. Katie Weber (Myers Park) 6-4, 6-2

Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg) def. Bella Steffens (Panther Creek) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

Laura Becker (Davie) def. Anna Rico (Green Hope) 4-6, 6-2, 6-0

Semifinal Round

Katie Andreini (Green Hope) def. Sibel Tanik (Sanderson) 6-0, 6-3

Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg) def. Laura Becker (Davie) 6-0



Finals

Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg) def. Katie Andreini (Green Hope) 6-2, 6-4

4A Tennis Doubles

at Millbrook Exchange Park

First Round

Juliana Craft & Anna Scott Holshouser (Sanderson) def. Ana Krstanovic & Jenna Stachowiak (Middle Creek) 6-3, 7-5

Alba Eceiza & Ruta Petrikis (Ardrey Kell) def. Madison Williams & Leila Ganim (Northwest Guilford) 6-1,6-3

Sophia Gray & Rindha Suddini (Green Hope) def. Callah Preti & Karly Fitzgerald (Cardinal Gibbons) 4-6,6-4,6-0

Sullivan Higson & Sylvia Mihailescu (Providence) def. Elizabeth Youssef & Maggie Collins (R.J. Reynolds) 6-0,6-1

Halle Futch & Emily Holderness (Myers Park) def. Gwen Lau & Leah Harding (West Forsyth) 6-0,6-0

Kylie Rigsby & Helen Alvis (Leesville Road) def. Reilly Major & Alka Tomar (Green Hope) 6-3,6-2

Elyse Duley & Catie Holshouser (Myers Park) def. Morgan Little & Natalie White (Mooresville) 6-1,6-2

Jenna Knors & Karen Galush (Cardinal Gibbons) def. Leann Blanc & Halle Fernstrum (Panther Creek) 6-0,6-0



Quarterfinal Round

Juliana Craft & Anna Scott Holshouser (Sanderson) def. Alba Eceiza & Ruta Petrikis (Ardrey Kell) 6-1, 6-4

Sullivan Higson & Sylvia Mihailescu (Providence) def. Sophia Gray & Rindha Suddini (Green Hope) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

Kylie Rigsby & Helen Alvis (Leesville Road) def. Halle Futch & Emily Holderness (Myers Park) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

Jenna Knors & Karen Galush (Cardinal Gibbons) def. Elyse Duley & Catie Holshouser (Myers Park) 6-0, 6-1

Semifinal Round

Juliana Craft & Anna Scott Holshouser (Sanderson) def. Sullivan Higson & Sylvia Mihailescu (Providence) 6-0, 7-5

Jenna Knors & Karen Galush (Cardinal Gibbons) def. Kylie Rigsby & Helen Alvis (Leesville Road) 6-0, 6-1

Finals

Jenna Knors & Karen Galush (Cardinal Gibbons) def. Juliana Craft & Anna Scott Holshouser (Sanderson) 6-3, 7-5