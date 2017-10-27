Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialist Scoreboard – October 27, 2017

Game of the Week Stream 1: Grimsley at Page with Andy Durham and Dennis White.

Game of the Week Stream 2: Western Guilford at Southwest Guilford with Kris Walser and Isaiah Saint-Hilaire.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #0 – 7:00 PM

Grimsley (3-6)

Page (8-1)

Western Guilford (0-9)

Southwest Guilford (6-3)

North Forsyth (1-8)

Dudley (8-1)

Burlington Williams (4-5)

Southeast Guilford (7-2)

Ragsdale (6-3)

High Point Central (5-5)

Morehead (2-7)

Northern Guilford (5-4)

Northeast Guilford (5-4)

McMichael (3-6)

Southern Guilford (3-6)

Southern Alamance (4-5)

High Point Andrews (3-6)

Trinity (4-5)

Statesville Christian (9-0)

High Point Christian (8-1)

Bishop McGuinness (3-6)

Mount Airy (9-0)

RJ Reynolds (6-3)

Glenn (9-0)

Eastern Alamance (8-1)

Western Alamance (9-0)

TEAMS OFF THIS WEEK

Eastern Guilford (8-2)

Ben L. Smith (4-6)

Northwest Guilford (3-7)

