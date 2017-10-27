Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialist Scoreboard – October 27, 2017
Game of the Week Stream 1: Grimsley at Page with Andy Durham and Dennis White.
Game of the Week Stream 2: Western Guilford at Southwest Guilford with Kris Walser and Isaiah Saint-Hilaire.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
UPDATE #0 – 7:00 PM
0 Q
Grimsley (3-6)
Page (8-1)
0 Q
Western Guilford (0-9)
Southwest Guilford (6-3)
0 Q
North Forsyth (1-8)
Dudley (8-1)
0 Q
Burlington Williams (4-5)
Southeast Guilford (7-2)
0 Q
Ragsdale (6-3)
High Point Central (5-5)
0 Q
Morehead (2-7)
Northern Guilford (5-4)
0 Q
Northeast Guilford (5-4)
McMichael (3-6)
0 Q
Southern Guilford (3-6)
Southern Alamance (4-5)
0 Q
High Point Andrews (3-6)
Trinity (4-5)
0 Q
Statesville Christian (9-0)
High Point Christian (8-1)
0 Q
Bishop McGuinness (3-6)
Mount Airy (9-0)
0 Q
RJ Reynolds (6-3)
Glenn (9-0)
0 Q
Eastern Alamance (8-1)
Western Alamance (9-0)
TEAMS OFF THIS WEEK
Eastern Guilford (8-2)
Ben L. Smith (4-6)
Northwest Guilford (3-7)
