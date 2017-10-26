JV Football Tonight(10/26/17) in Guilford County and Page(8-0) at Grimsley(7-1) might just be for your Metro 4-A Conference Championship

*****All games set to kick off at 7:00pm…..*****

Page(8-0) at Grimsley(7-1)…..This one could well be for the Metro 4-A Conference Championship, right here at Jamieson Stadium, tonight…..

Dudley(5-3) at North Forsyth(1-7)

Southeast Guilford(5-3) at Burlington Williams(5-2)

Southwest Guilford(6-2) at Western Guilford(0-7)

High Point Central at Ragsdale

Northern Guilford(6-2) at Morehead(1-6)

McMichael(1-5) at Northeast Guilford(3-5)

Southern Alamance(3-2) at Southern Guilford(3-5)

Trinity(4-4) at High Point Andrews(4-4)…AJ Simeon Stadium in High Point

Eastern Guilford(5-4) OFF

Ben L. Smith(6-2) OFF

Northwest Guilford OFF

