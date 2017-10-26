JV Football Tonight(10/26/17) in Guilford County and Page(8-0) at Grimsley(7-1) might just be for your Metro 4-A Conference Championship
*****All games set to kick off at 7:00pm…..*****
Page(8-0) at Grimsley(7-1)…..This one could well be for the Metro 4-A Conference Championship, right here at Jamieson Stadium, tonight…..
Dudley(5-3) at North Forsyth(1-7)
Southeast Guilford(5-3) at Burlington Williams(5-2)
Southwest Guilford(6-2) at Western Guilford(0-7)
High Point Central at Ragsdale
Northern Guilford(6-2) at Morehead(1-6)
McMichael(1-5) at Northeast Guilford(3-5)
Southern Alamance(3-2) at Southern Guilford(3-5)
Trinity(4-4) at High Point Andrews(4-4)…AJ Simeon Stadium in High Point
Eastern Guilford(5-4) OFF
Ben L. Smith(6-2) OFF
Northwest Guilford OFF
Share this:
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.