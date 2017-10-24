State Volleyball Championship goes to Greensboro’s Piedmont Classical School Lady Bobcats:Congrats to the ‘Cats

*****Photo to Follow*****

Piedmont Classical High School (Greensboro, NC) was crowned as Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice (CAASC) STATE CHAMPIONS during last weekend’s State Tournament in Greensboro, NC.

The Bobcat ladies followed up their nail-biting 3-2 semifinal victory over Thales Academy (Rolesville, NC) on Friday evening with a decisive 3-1 Championship decision over Millers Creek Christian (Millers Creek, NC) on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Jennifer Martin was named Most Outstanding Coach of the Tournament and led her team to a 17-8 record, including 6-0 in the conference, and the 2017 Central Carolina Conference Tournament Championship.

PCHS Junior Makinzee Corbin and Senior Taylor Hill were named to the CAASC All-Tournament Team, while Sophomore Emmagrace Cobb was honored as the CAASC State Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.