Smith Claims Medalist Honors as HPU Women’s Golf Wins Terrier Title

• Senior Cayla Smith became the first Panther to win an individual title since September 2015.

• The Panthers won back-to-back tournaments for the first time since the fall of 2013.

• The Panthers’ two-day total of 592 ranks as the third-best 36-hole tally in school history.

SPARTANBURG, S.C.—High Point University women’s golf senior Cayla Smith earned the medalist honors and the Panthers took home the team title Tuesday (Oct. 24) at the Terrier Intercollegiate at the Country Club of Spartanburg (Par 72 – 6,012 yards) in Spartanburg, S.C.

The Panthers won their second-consecutive tournament after winning the Winthrop Intercollegiate in Rock Hill, S.C., on Sunday (Oct. 22). It is the first time HPU has won back-to-back team titles since the fall of 2013. The Panthers shot a two-day total of 592, which is the third-best 36-hole tally in school history. Georgia Southern was second at 600, followed by Presbyterian (605), USC Upstate (611) and Wofford (618).

“It’s hard to put into words how incredibly impressed I am with the team’s performance over the past week,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “Their consistent resilience, patience and belief in themselves and in each other made all the difference. The golf IQ of this group is unlike any team I’ve coached. I’ve had the privilege of coaching some great teams, but two wins in a row, two days apart nonetheless, is really something special. As we head into the off-season, and in preparation for a challenging spring schedule, we’ve proven we can compete and have really begun to hit our stride.”

Smith became the first Panther medalist since Tan Cheeranont won the William & Mary Invite on Sept. 15, 2015. The senior shot a 1-over 73 to finish at 2-under 142 for the tournament, tied for the fourth-best 36-hole effort in school history.

“Cayla’s had a solid career, but really broke through this week putting herself in position to win twice and I couldn’t be happier for her to have been able to finish it today,” Bennett said. “She’s worked hard and deserves to finally see a result like this.”

Sophomore Samantha Vodry finished fifth at 149 after a 2-over 74, while fellow sophomore Tonrak Tasaso finished a stroke behind in sixth at 150. Freshman Anna Holmberg bounced back after a tough first day to shoot 2-over 74 and finished in a tie for seventh at 151, while freshman Caitie Gehlhausen placed tied for 27th at 158.

This concludes the fall schedule for the Panthers. They will be back in action for the Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Classic Feb. 25-27, 2018 in Kiawah Island, S.C.