Greensboro College Men’s Golf Finishes Sixth At O’Briant-Jensen Memorial

Men’s Golf Finishes Sixth At O’Briant-Jensen Memorial

courtesy of Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team recorded a one-under-par final round to close out the 2017 O’Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Tournament in sixth place.

Methodist University took home the team title, while Carnegie Mellon University finished one-stroke behind the Monarchs in second place.

Sophomore Grant Powell led the Pride with a second-place finish after recording a one-under-par 70 for the second consecutive day to finish the event at 2-under-par.

Powell found himself sitting a 3-under-on the day before recording bogeys on two of his final three holes.

Scott Campbell turned in a solid even par round after recording a 13-over-par on Monday’s opening round.

Levi Grogan, who finished with a 2-under-par round, finished the 36-hole event in a fourth-place tie at 3-over-par.

Grogan carded a double-bogey on the par-4 first to open his day before recording birdies on the par-4 third and par-4 sixth.

However, Grogan also had a bogey on the par-5 fifth, but was able to make the turn at one-over-par before sinking birdie putts on the 11th, 14th and 15th holes to finish his round.

Luke Grogan (t-31, +9) and Austin Coble (107, +30) also competed for the Pride, while Jacob Neal competed as an individual and finished in a 69th-place tie at 15-over-par.

“We had a great bounce back round after a rough first day,” Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “Congratulations to Grant and Levi for turning in a top-5 performance.

“It is great to close our fall season with a great round as we hope to take this momentum into the spring season in February.”

