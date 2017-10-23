T. Wingate Andrews vs Trinity Varsity Boys Match
Today’s T.W Andrews vs Trinity Soccer Match scheduled at the HP Athletic complex has been postponed due to poor field conditions and inclement weather this afternoon. The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday October 24, 2017 at 6 pm at the HP Athletic Complex.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.