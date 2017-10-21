Greensboro College Saturday Sports Roundup with Wes Gullett(GC SID) On the Clock/Call(Swimming, Volleyball, Soccer and Football)

Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director on the Call with all of the Weekend Sports from the GC College Pride…..

Pride Women Sweep USA-South Quad-Match

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team swept a USA South Athletic Conference quad-match at Methodist University Saturday.

The Pride defeated the Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan, 3-1, to start the day before topping the host Monarchs, 3-0.

After the Bishops opened a 11-8 lead in Set 1, Greensboro came back to tie the set at 13 before going on to win the set, 26-24, to take a 1-0 lead.

Greensboro then took the second set of the match by an identical score to push their advantage to 2-0, but N.C. Wesleyan sent the match into a fourth set with a 25-21 win in Set 3.

The Pride raced out to an 11-8 lead in the fourth set, following a 6-0 spurt. Emily Horn, Jordan Ware and Shayla Moss each had a kill during the run, while the Bishops committed three errors.

Following the Greensboro run, the Bishops were able to battle back to tie the set at 15, but Greensboro was once again able to pull away to win the set, 25-22, to secure the victory.

Horn finished with 17 kills, while Danyale Berry and Moss combined for 23 kills. Katie Clark and Briley Hale-Jarrell combined for 49 assists in the victory and Tori Belcher had a match-high 30 digs.

After their victory against the Bishops, Greensboro raced out to a 4-0 lead in Set 1 against the host Monarchs.

However, Methodist came back to take a 11-8 lead before Greensboro used a 5-1 run to regain the lead at 13-12 before going on to win the set 25-23.

Following the Set 1 victory, Greensboro went on to win the next two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-22 to secure the straight-set victory.

Horn once again led the Pride in kills with 17 and Berry finished the match with nine kills. Evan Sherer and Berry also had four blocks each to lead the Pride, while Clark had 26 assists.

“Today was a great day for the Pride volleyball team,” Head Coach Kathy Bullock said. “The girls played amazing and were clicking on all cylinders.

“I am very proud of the girls.”

The Pride volleyball team will return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to Danville, Va. to square off with the Cougars of Averett University. For more information on Greensboro College volleyball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Pride Women Extend Win Streak With 1-0 Victory Over Averett

GREENSBORO, N.C.- The Greensboro College women’s soccer team extended their win streak to six games with a 1-0 victory over the Averett University Cougars Saturday.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net until the 63rd minute of the contest when the Pride put up the game’s lone goal.

Angela Niles recorded the goal for Greensboro with a header from a cross by Devin D’Agostin.

The Cougars fought hard to tie the game, but the Pride kept their lone goal uncontested.

“I was excited to see that even when we play sloppy like we did today, we are still able to pull off a win,” Head Coach Gust Mota said. “I am extremely proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished throughout the season.

“We are looking forward to getting some much needed rest. Our main focus now is going out and making sure that we are ready to compete in the playoffs. I want to thank our Greensboro College faculty, staff and our fans for all of their support this year.”

With the 1-0 victory over Averett, Kelsey Emrich recorded her third win of the season, while also marking the team’s 14th shutout of the season.

For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollege.com.

Football Falls To LaGrange On Road In USA South Play

LaGRANGE, Ga. – The Greensboro College football team fell to the Panthers of LaGrange College in USA South Athletic Conference play Saturday, 59-10.

The Panthers opened up a 31-0 lead before the Pride was able to get on the board.

Following a LaGrange touchdown, Greensboro drove 61 yards on 10 plays to set the ball on the Panthers 10-yard line to set up a 27-yard field goal attempt for Jonathon Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer then booted the ball through the uprights to make the score 31-3.

LaGrange then extended their lead to 45-3 with touchdowns on consecutive possessions before Greensboro was once again able to record a score.

After LaGrange was penalized for an offside penalty, Tolan Jones raced 62 yards into the end zone to make the score 45-9 before Pfeiffer made the point after attempt.

The Panthers then scored the game’s final 14 points in the fourth quarter to record the victory.

“We made too many mistakes in the first half against a very good LaGrange College team and put ourselves in a whole that we could not get out of,” Head Coach Greg Crum said. “The team played much better in the second half and was able to hold the Panthers to 14 points.

“We will continue working hard each day to get better and now we starting looking forward to next week.”

Rohan Goldston threw for 184 yards through the air to lead the Greensboro attack, while Jones finished with 91 yards rushing on nine carries. Josh Cross and Aaron Henry led the Pride defense with eight total tackles.

The Pride will return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host the Hawks of Huntingdon College. For more information on Greensboro College football, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Pride Men Battle To Draw With Scots

GREENSBORO, N.C. – After 110 grueling minutes of action, the Greensboro College men’s soccer team tied with the Scots of Maryville College Saturday, 0-0.

Women’s Swimming Turns In Strong Performance In Home Opener

GREENSBORO, N.C.- The Greensboro College women’s swimming team defeated Guilford College Saturday in their home opener, while falling to Bridgewater College and Roanoke College.

Jurnee Dutremble capped off her first meet of the season by placing second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.26. She also beat her personal-best in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:08.13 to record a fourth place finish.

Freshman Lauren Spencer had a strong showing in the 200-yard freestyle and the 200-yard butterfly, where she took third place in both events.

Kelsie Meador and Emma Volpp exhibited true strength and character by attempting to take on events that neither has ever competed in and they never gave up.

“I am proud of our ladies and how they performed,” Head Coach Kathryn McNerny said. “It was tough competition this weekend, but they did not allow that to affect them. They went after each race and gave it their all.”

The Pride women return to the pool on Oct. 28 when they host LaGrange College, University of North Carolina-Pembroke, Guilford College, and Randolph College at 1 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College women’s swimming, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.