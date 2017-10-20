Danny Pigge Pigskin Preview with HS Football Tonight and the Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Speicalists Game of the Week, plus Picks and Poll

*****Danny Pigge Pigskin Preview*****

High School Football Games TONIGHT(10/20/17) in and around Guilford County

All Games set to kick off this Friday Night at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted…..

Mount Tabor(6-2) at Southwest Guilford(6-2)….Kris Walser and Coach Daryl Steele will have this game for us on GreensboroSports Radio….Kris and ‘The Coach’ at around 7pm on GreensboroSports Radio…This game will go a very long way in deciding the Conference Championship in the Piedmont 3-A Conference….

High Point Central(5-4) at Page(7-1)….This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists ‘Game of the Week’ on GreensboroSports Radio….Dennis White tonight on GreensboroSports Radio from Marion Kirby Stadium, at Page High School….I believe it is Homecoming for the Page Pirates this evening and man, does Page have one heck of a linebacking corp……

Southeast Guilford(6-2) at Southern Guilford(3-5)….Wyatt Smith will be here at this game tonight, from C.K. Siler Stadium, covering the contest for GreensboroSports.com…..Ryan Douglas has thrown for over 1,100 yards this season for SEG, and that is quite a change in the overall football landscape for the Falcons, when you study how they have attacked the defenses, over/through the years…

Northern Guilford(5-3) at Rockingham County(5-3)…..Northern needing this one to keep their ‘playoff train rolling’ and the more wins you get now, the better chance you have for staying home for the playoffs and reserve hope for a game on Thanksgiving Weekend at home, during the playoffs….Ford Moser with over 800 receiving yards for the season and Jakob Lenard, getting him the ball in position to help and more help from JJ Julian, Seth Ashley and Chad Turner, all turning the corner….

Western Alamance(8-0) at Northeast Guilford(5-3)….NEG can smell the upset, but will the Warriors oblige?????? Time for Ridges to get the Rams running and for the ‘Swain Train’ to leave the station and get going down the “Hicone Tracks”….

Winston-Salem Parkland(6-3) at Dudley(7-1)…..If Gerald Simpson is healthy and Rush is Ready, Dudley can motor in this game…Having a dual threat at WR with Nigel Fitzgerald and Michael Wyman makes for better numbers on the board, as well and the ‘Dudley Defense’ has Landon Johnson, also known as LBJ ready to play at MLB and he along with the Davis kid can bring back the lumber you used to see from Peele and Conner….

Southern Alamance(4-4) at Eastern Guilford(7-2)…EG made quick work of the JV game last night with the final something like 42-12 and the EG Wildcat Varsity should be playing with similar numbers in their home game tonight at Tommy Grayson Stadium…..Dominique Graves will have at least one TD running and one TD throwing and look for Nic Cheeley to intercept at least one pass in this one…..Wonder how the Howard kid is doing at LB over at A&T?

North Forsyth(1-7) at Smith(3-6)…..A four-win season would be a boost for Smith and if you get to four, five is always within your grasp with two to go…..Going to need Ford and Williams to get this one jumping tonight….

Northwest Guilford(3-6) at Ragsdale(5-3)….Malachi Maness, Malachi Maness, Malachi Maness….You can’t get enough of Malachi Maness if you are a Ragsdale Tiger and if you are a NWG Viking, you would rather wish on a ‘Cloud’……

High Point Andrews(2-6) at Providence Grove(2-6)….Andrews was smoking in the JV game last evening, won 45-0, and if the stars area right tonight, you can take a picture of last night’s scoreboard and post it along the end zone fence down in Climax(Providence Grove) and that will tell the ‘Tale of the Tape’ for tonight’s meeting with the Patriots and the Red Raiders and if I am not mistaken, Paul Revere V is due to be an honorary captain for the game….You got the Patriots, the Red Raiders and Paul Revere V and this might just set US History back 241 years….Best of luck to both teams and enjoy the game….Paul Revere V is not endorsed by this web site or any of our station affiliates….

High Point Christian(7-1) at Christ the King(2-6)…TBA Kickoff…Hoping the HPCA Cougars can keep it coming and they should, do good….

South Stokes(3-5) at Bishop McGuinness(3-5)….This is one of those pick-em games with teams at (3-5), but we will stick with the Bishops over the Sauras and hope that Bishop will take that (3-5) and come alive TONIGHT…..

Grimsley(3-6) OFF

Western Guilford(0-9) OFF

*****Be sure to join Don Moore for the Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Scoreboard this evening, at GreensboroSports.com……*****

Danny Pigge Pigskin Picks

Southwest Guilford…..This could be the Upset Special and hoping the Cowboys can pull it off……

Page

Southeast Guilford

Northern Guilford

Western Alamance

Dudley

Eastern Guilford

Smith

Ragsdale

High Point Andrews

High Point Christian Academy

Bishop McGuinness

Last Week we went (10-1) and now sit at (75-23) overall for the Season of ’17……

Danny Pigge Pigskin Poll:

1)Page(7-1)

2)Southwest Guilford(6-2)

3)Dudley(7-1)

4)Eastern Guilford(7-2)

5)Southeast Guilford(6-2)

6)Ragsdale(5-3)

7)Northeast Guilford(5-3)

8)Northern Guilford(5-3)

9)High Point Central(5-4)

10)Grimsley(3-6)