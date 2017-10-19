Guilford sued, but not screwed and it might sound crude, but feeling stewed and We are going to miss this Dude

Guilford College has been hit with a discrimination lawsuit that names the college and former Athletics Director Tom Palumbo as the defendants and here is the basic layout:

KIMBERLY CASH, DANNY CASH, GRETTA )

ELLER, EMILY CASH, TESS STRYK, )

KATE JENKINS-SULLIVAN, LAURA ADAIR, )

ALLISON HEWITT, NINA TROY, and TARYN )

MCFADDEN, individually, and CAITLYN )

COUNCILMAN, SOMMER FANNEY, DARBY )

KOZAN, KATHERINE HOLT, MARIELLA )

COSCIA, and OLIVIA WINDER, individually and )

on behalf of all those similarly situated; )

Plaintiffs, )

V.

GUILFORD COLLEGE AND THOMAS )

PALOMBO, )

Defendants.

The plaintiffs are arguing that Guilford College did not provide enough opportunities for Female Athletes and the coaches of Female Athletic Teams and I don’t know all of the internal bodies and workings of Guilford College athletics, but from what I have observed, the Female Athletes have it OK at Guilford College…I am up on campus maybe 4-5 days a week and there is plenty of Soccer, Lacrosse and Softball opportunities for the Female Athletes and that is from what I am seeing on the outside, looking in….Tom Palumbo ran the basketball program and he ran the athletics department at Guilford, going back to around 2009 and he seems to have done a great job from my position as an interested on-looker of Guilford College Quakers’ athletics…Not an easy job at all, especially running/maintaining two large parts of the college athletics system at fairly large DIII institution…..

We will see how this bears and Guilford president Jane Fernandez seems to have a good handle on the overall athletics situation at Guilford College….Big football game at home for Guilford on Saturday, so get out and as Harold Moag always said, “Support Your Quakers”……

You can view the entire lawsuit when you CLICK HERE…….

The gist of the lawsuit from the News and Record:

In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, two coaches and 14 women who now play or once played sports at Guilford say that the private college spends significantly more on men’s sports and provides more benefits to male athletes.

