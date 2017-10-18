Bill Hollifield Gym Dedication Saturday October 28 at 12 Noon at Western Guilford High School

Bill Hollifield Gym Dedication

The Western Guilford High School Ribbon-Cutting Event will be held on…..

10/28/17

409 Friendway Rd., Greensboro

Starts at 12:00pm…….

We hope to have Bill Ahrens there representing GreensboroSports.com……Or maybe David Ahrens, or Martin Walsh, or Don Rumsey or Dean Best or Artie Loggins or maybe even Coach Chris Causey or Doug Henderson Jr., or Dean Harrison or Buddy Bray or Booker Ralls or Johnny Ralls or Johnny Blust or Junior Knight or Barry Knight, or David Waddell, or some soul from the Western Guilford past….

