Update on the High School Football Stats/#’s as we roll into Week 10 of the Season of ’17

Update on High School Football Stats after Week 9 and heading into Week 10 of the Season of ’17

Here’s what we have Stats-wise after Week #9 of the 2017 high school football season….More updates will be added in, as we receive them….

*****Got a lot in here, but still watching/looking for updates from Smith, Ragsdale and Southeast Guilford……*****

Passing:

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Central HS) 96-160/1,367 yards/60.0%/151.9 yards per game/12 TD’s/4 INT’s

Jakob Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) 77-169/1,281 yards/45.6%/183.0 yards per game/16 TD’s/3 INT’s….

Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford HS) 88-151/1,049 yards/58.3%/116.6 yards per game/6 TD’s/2 INT’s

Jordan Williams(Smith HS) 80-150/1,005 yards/53.8%/125.6 yards per game/9 TD’s/7 INT’s

Javondre Paige(Page HS) 82-147/1,117 yards/55.8%/139.6 yards per game/12 TD’s/9 INT’s…

Jacob Leonard(Northwest Guilford HS) 74-142/1,117 yards/52.1%/159.6 yards per game/8 TD’s/2 INT’s

Edrick Purnell(Western Guilford HS) 70-152/974 yards/46.1%/108.2 yards per game/9 TD’s/6 INT’s

Gerald Simpson(Dudley HS) 42-56/885 yards/75.0%/110.0 yards per game/14 TD’s/O INT’s

Caleb Homol(High Point Christian) 61-118/806 yards/51.7%/134.3 per game/14 TD’s/4 INT’s

Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford HS) 62-112/604 yards/55.4%/86.3 yards per game/5 TD’s/2 INT’s….

Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) 46-77 with 594 yards/59.7%/4 TD’s/0 INT’s…99 yards per game

Tyler Flippin(Northern Guilford HS) 35-73 with 483 yards/47.9%/161.0 yards per game/3 TD’s/2 INT’s…

Ta’rique Ridges(Northeast Guilford HS) going 28-65 for 450 yards and 4 TD/3 INT…

Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford HS) 22-42/370 yards/52.4%/70.8 yards per game/5 TD’s/1 INT…

Jaren Rainey(Southwest Guilford HS) 21-58/307 yards/36.8%/3 TD’s/6 INT’s

Devin Flowers(Southwest Guilford HS) 19-28 for 281 yards 3 TD’s 2 INT’s and his long is 40 yards……..

Rushing:

Edrick Purnell(Western Guilford HS) 949 yards/167 carries/12 TD’s….21 Total TD’s for Purnell with 1,923 Total Yards….108.2 yards passing per game for Purnell/105.4 rushing yards per game for Purnell….

Monterious Godfrey(HP Central) 901 yards/134 carries/2 TD…112.6 yards rushing per game/2 TD’s….

Malachi Manness(Ragsdale HS) 883 yards and 13 TD’s…We need his total carries(115 carries)

Zareik Rush(Dudley HS) 817 yards/85 carries/11 TD’s

Ta’rique Ridges(Northeast Guilford HS) 710 yards/100 carries/10 TD’s

Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford) 603 yards/112 carries/12 TD’s…18 Total TD’s for D. Graves and 1,652 Total Yards…

Nate Johnson(Western Guilford HS) 564 rush/127 carries/2 TD’s

Sincere Davis(Page HS) 557 yards/102 carries/3 TD’s

Chance Clency(HPCA) 547 yards/83 carries/7 TD’s

Lance Boykin(HPCA) 534 yards/65 carries/6 TD’s

Davion Swaim(Northeast Guilford) 449 yards/102 carries/5 TD’s…

Javondre Paige(Page) 411 yards/82 carries/9 TD’s…Paige with 21 Total TD’s and 1,528 Total Yards….

Tyree Graham(Southwest Guilford HS) 399 yards/97 carries/7 TD’s

Christian McMullen(Eastern Guilford) 392 yards/61 carries/7 TD’s

Jacob Hardy(Northwest Guilford) 381 yards/81 carries/1 TD…

Gerald Simpson(Dudley HS) 380 yards/70 carries/4 TD’s….18 Total TD’s and 1,265 Total Yards for Simpson…

C.J. Thacker(Smith HS) 368 yards/68 carries/1 TD

Jaren Rainey(Southwest Guilford) 347 yards/44 carries/5 TD’s

Darrell Roberts(Eastern Guilford) 301 yards/72 carries/5 TD’s…

Curt Ervin(High Point Central) 278 yards/38 carries/6 TD’s…

Ehpraim Koonce(Northern Guilford) 259 yards on 70 carries/1 TD

Stephon Hart(Smith) 256 yards/57 carries/1 TD

Krystopher Coleman(High Point Andrews) 256 yards/36 carries/1 TD

Cody King(Page) 246 yards/29 carries/2 TD’s…

Cam Smith(Southwest Guilford) 246 yards/38 carries/4 TD’s

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Central) 239 yards/38 carries…1,606 Total Yards for Saunders Jr.

Jaquan Jones(Northern Guilford) 235 yards/46 carries/2 TD’s

Caleb Andrews(Northwest Guilford) 231 yards/65 carries/3 TD’s

Kobe Dillard(Northeast Guilford) 223 yards/70 carries/3 TD’s……

Tyquarius Davis(Dudley) 26 carries and 212 yards/1 TD…

Devan Boykin(Ragsdale) 206 yards/56 carries/2 TD’s..

Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford) 204 yards/27 carries/2 TD’s

Caleb Homol(HPCA) 199 yards/34 carries/2 TD’s…

Cameron Cloud(Northwest Guilford) 180 yards/35 carries/1 TD

Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford) 178 yards/53 carries/3 TD’s…

Bryson Spruill(Ragsdale HS) 177 yards/31 carries/1 TD

Braxton King(Southeast Guilford) 165 yards/24 carries/1 TD….Out with Injury…

Receiving:

Ford Moser(Northern Guilford) 809 yards/50 catch/8 TD’s…

Justin Julian(Northern Guilford) 575 yards/27 receptions/9 TD’s

DeAndre McBride(HP Central) 564 yards/33 catch/4 TD’s

Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford) 559 yards/23 receptions/6 TD’s….Injured and Out for the Season…

Cameron Cloud(Northwest Guilford) 500 yards/30 catch/8 TD’s

Christian Cheeks(Smith) 447 yards on 25 receptions and 5 TD’s

Barry Ford(Smith) 417 yards/33 catches/2 TD’s

Michael Bowens(Western Guilford) 482 yards/25 catch/4 TD’s

Treveyon Pratt(Ragsdale) 392 yards/26 receptions/2 TD’s

Curt Ervin(High Point Central) 390 yards/27 receptions/3 TD’s

Nick Baker(Page) 390 yards/25 catches/5 TD’s

Lance Boykin(HPCA) 373 yards/21 catch/8 TD’s

Nigel Fitzgerald(Dudley) 356 yards/17 catch/7 TD’s

Michael Wyman(Dudley) 354 yards/13 catch/5 TD’s

Brent Apple(Southeast Guilford) 353 yards/34 catch/3 TD’s…

Nic Cheeley(Eastern Guilford) 328 yards/31 catch/4 TD’s

Adam Akins(Eastern Guilford) 301 yards/22 receptions/

Tre Goode(Ragsdale) 298/14 catch/2 TD’s

Ladarius Morris(HP Central) 247 yards/21 catches /2 TD’s

Brycen Thomas(HPCA) 246 yards/22 catch/2 TD’s…

Niles Wright(Western Guilford) 216/17 catches/3 TD…

Naseem Alston(Page) 212 yards/20 catch/1 TD…

Cody King(Page) 201 yards/15 receptions/1 TD

Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford) 198 yards/17 receptions

Chad Turner(Northern Guilford) 198 yards/16 catch/1 TD…

Desmond Overton(Northeast Guilford) 195 yards/9 receptions/2 TD’s…

Assad Alston(Page) 186 yards/13 catch/2 TD’s…

Zaccheus Milton(Eastern Guilford) 172 yards/22 catch/3 TD’s…

Carson Burgess(Southeast Guilford) 154 yards/11 receptions/2 TD’s…