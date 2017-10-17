“Tackle Breast Cancer Football Game”- Friday Night Southern Alamance vs. Eastern Guilford at Tommy Grayson Stadium(EGHS)

Reminder- the football game on Friday night is Eastern Guilford’s annual breast cancer awareness football game- there will be opportunities the starting on Wednesday and going through Friday night for you to donate to the cause:

· Purchase a “Tackle Breast Cancer” wristbands for $1. The wristbands are hot pink and can be purchased at the following locations- (students that purchase the wrist band will be able to wear hats on Friday as long as they have the wrist band on)

o Main office with Mrs. Brooks

o From a cheerleader

o At the game Friday night- cheerleaders will be selling.

· Cheerleaders will also be taking donations at the game on Friday night as well.

We encourage you to also wear your “Pink” on Friday and Friday night in honor and support of all that have been impacted by breast cancer.

All proceeds will go to The Alight Foundation. See the links below for The Alight Foundation- please see more info about the organization through these links.

www.AlightFoundation.org

www.facebook.com/thealightfoundation

Randall Hackett

Athletic Director

Eastern Guilford High School