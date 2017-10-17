Mid-Piedmont 3-A Volleyball Tournament Details:Championship on Wednesday at Southern Alamance HS

Congratulations to Southeast Guilford & Asheboro High Schools for advancing to the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Finals!

Finals @ Southern Alamance: (Championship Trophy will be presented after the conclusion of the finals to the winning team)

Wednesday 10/18 Championship Match @ 6pm @ SA

Warm-up Times:
Same as Conference Standing Rules

Admission:
10/18 – Finals – $7.00

Officials:
We will have 4 certified officials for each match!

