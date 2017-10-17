Elon’s Ciolkowski Claims CAA Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – After competing in his first race of the season last Saturday, junior Nick Ciolkowski of the Elon University men’s cross country team was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week as released by the league office Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 17.

Ciolkowski made his 2017 season-debut at the NCAA Pre-Nationals last Saturday, Oct. 14, in Louisville. The two-time defending CAA men’s individual champion picked up where he left off last season as the Fairport, N.Y., native clocked a time of 24:39.3 in the men’s 8K “black” run. He finished in the top-15 of the race while facing some of the toughest competitors in the country at the meet.

The Phoenix will return return to the course next Saturday, Oct. 28, to host the CAA Cross Country Championships. The meet will be held at the team’s cross country course on the campus of Elon with the women’s 6K race kicking off at 10 a.m. followed by the men’s 8K run at 11 a.m.