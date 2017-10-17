Elon Men’s Golf Wins Phoenix Invitational Title

BURLINGTON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s golf team posted a one-under par 283 in final round to claim the Phoenix Invitational tournament title on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Alamance Country Club.

FINAL RESULTS

“We’re very happy to have won our home tournament of the Phoenix Invitational,” said head coach Don Hill. “Our players have worked ver hard ober the last couple of weeks and based on the scores from the tournament, you can tell we have a lot of talent and depth. As happy as we are, we have a quick turnaround this week. We’ll enjoy this win for the next 24 hours, but then we’ll focus on the tournament ahead at South Carolina.”

The Phoenix (284-274-283–841) posted a one-under par round to hold on for a four-stroke win. Elon’s 11 under-par 841 is the fourth lowest 54-hole total in the program’s Division I history since 1999. Elon second’s team, Elon B Team, also had a strong finish, carding a two under-par 282 to finish ninth at the Phoenix Invitational.

William Harwood paced the Phoenix finishing in a tie for fourth place individually while achieving some new career-bests. He set new career-bests in 54-hole score (207), score to par (-6), 36-hole low (137), and posted his lowest round of 66 on Tuesday afternoon. Harwood’s placement is his second-career top-five finish and first since winning the Pinehurst Intercollegiate last season. Elon had a total of six players earn top-20 finishes at Alamance Country Club and three finished in the top-15.

Gardner-Webb finished runner-up after posting an impressive 10-under par 274 on Tuesday. Dylan MacQueen of Western Carolina claimed the tournament’s individual title after shooting an astounding nine under-par 62, which was one stroke off the Alamance Country Club single round course record.

HIGHLIGHTS

In addition to Harwood, Patrick Frodigh earned his first-career top-10 finish as a Phoenix posting a team-best two-under par round of 69 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for eighth individually. Frodigh also carded an impressive first round of 67 during wet conditions during Monday morning’s first round. He finished with a four under-par 209 for the tournament.

Philip Loeb had Elon’s third-best finish while competing for the Elon B Team. The junior earned a tie for 14th individually and carded a even-par 213 during the tournament.

Rounding out Elon’s top-20 finishers were Dustin Blank, Jake Leavitt, and Charlie May, who all finished in a tie for 20th individually. Blank had a solid round of golf shooting a season-low and tying for the team-best final round score of 69 on Tuesday. Leavitt, May and Blank all finished with a one over-par 214 over the 54-hole stretch.

Adding on to Elon’s competitors was senior Robert Seebold as posted a career-best finish in a tie for 40th competing for the Elon B Team. Seebold finished strong with a career-low round of 70 on Tuesday.

NOTES

– The tournament title is the first for the Phoenix this season and the first since winning the Towson Invitational last season, March 25-26.

– It’s the first time the Elon has won its own tournament as the host since winning the Sea Trails Intercollegiate in Sunset, N.C. on Sept. 26, 2010.

– The Phoenix posted a 10-stroke turnaround in the second round on Monday afternoon to come back from a seven stroke first-round deficit to secure a nine stroke lead heading into Tuesday’s final round.

– Elon has started the year with five straight top-5 team finishes for the first time since the beginning of the 2013-14 season. That year, the Phoenix finished fourth at the Springhill Suites Intercollegiate, third at the Donald Ross Intercollegiate, and fifth at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate.

– The Phoenix posted a 10-under par second round of 274 on Monday, which tied for the third lowest round total since the program became Division I in 1999.

– The 54-hole total of 841 is the third lowest total in the program’s history since becoming a Division I institution.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix continues the fall portion of its schedule, Oct. 21-22, competing at the Camden Collegiate Classic hosted by the University of South Carolina.

Phoenix Invitational

Oct. 16-17 | Burlington, N.C. | Alamance Country Club

Final Team Standings

1. Elon (284-274-283–841) -11

2. Gardner-Webb (290-281-274–845) -7

3. George Washington (277-291-286–854) +2

T4. George Mason (286-286-283–855) +3

T4. Appalachian State (291-277-287–855) +3

6. Radford (284-283-293–860) +8

7. High Point (287-280-294–861) +9

8. Longwood (293-288-284–866) +14

9. Elon – B Team (300-285-282–867) +15

T10. Drexel (290-288-291–869) +17

T10. Western Carolina (299-285-285–869) +17

12. Towson (298-289-288–875) +23

13. Delaware (293-288-296–877) +25

14. Morehead State (298-284-298–880) +28

15. Presbyterian (302-290-297–889) +37

16. La Salle (300-294-300–894) +42

Elon Individuals – Final Results

T4. William Harwood (71-66-70–207) -6

T8. Patrick Frodigh (67-73-69–209) -4

T14. Philip Loeb (71-69-73–213) E

T20. Charlie May (72-69-73–214) +1

T20. Jake Leavitt (74-68-72–214) +1

T20. Dustin Blank (74-71-69–214) +1

T40. Robert Seebold (77-72-70–219) +6

T49. Quade Lukes (78-71-72–221) +8

T56. Graham Hutchinson (78-73-72–223) +10

T73. William Frodigh (78-77-71–226) +13

91. Steven Segrist (81-74-81–236) +23

96. Logan Membrino (84-80-86–250) +37