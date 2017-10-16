Page Women’s Golf Finishes 3rd in the Region and will play in the NCHSAA State Tournament
Page Women’s Golf Finishes 3rd in the Region and will play in the NCHSAA State Tournament
Lady Pirates Headed to States!! 3rd in the region….
Tatum Neff and Amelia Pack finish T4 to lead the Pirates!
*****Photo to follow*****
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.