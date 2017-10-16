Fred Whitfield(Southeast Guilford HS) receives important honor/award from the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce
Fred Whitfield(Southeast Guilford High School), president and chief operating officer of the Charlotte Hornets, has been named the Economic Growth Champion of the Year by the Charlotte Chamber for his work in brokering a deal to repeal House Bill 2…….
from www.charlotteobserver.com
