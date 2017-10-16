Elon Continues Ascent in Football Rankings

ELON, N.C. – Despite having an open weekend, the Elon University football team climbed in both the STATS FCS Poll and the FCS Coaches Poll this week. The Phoenix advanced two spots to #14 in the STATS poll, and jumped five spots to #15 in the coaches poll.

Elon (5-1) earned a total of 2,057 points in the STATS rankings and sits between South Dakota State (4-2) and Villanova (4-3).

Including Elon, the STATS poll ranks six CAA Football teams this week. James Madison (6-0) continues to hold the top spot. Other league programs in the rankings are #11 Richmond (4-2), #15 Villanova, #18 New Hampshire (4-2) and #22 Stony Brook (5-2).

In the coaches poll, the Phoenix picked up a total of 243 points. Just ahead of Elon is Samford (4-2), while the Phoenix sits just ahead of Villanova.

The coaches poll sees the five conference programs ranked. JMU sits first, with Richmond at #10, Villanova at #16 and New Hampshire at #18.

Elon will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 21, with a noon game at Rhode Island.