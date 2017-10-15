Porcelli’s Late Goal Lifts Greensboro College Pride Women Past Falcons

Porcelli’s Late Goal Lifts Pride Women Past Falcons

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

MISENHEIMER, N.C.-The Greensboro College women’s soccer team defeated the Falcons of Pfeiffer University 1-0 Saturday to extend their win streak to four games.

The Pride outshot the Falcons in the first half 7-4, but both teams were denied goals in the first half.

Just minutes after the second half commenced, Pfeiffer applied pressure and had an opportunity to score a goal off of a free kick in front of the 18-yard box. Kelsey Emrich came up big with an outstanding save in the bottom left corner to keep the Falcons off of the board. Emrich’s save set the tone for the rest of the half as Greensboro started to take more control over the ball.

In the 82nd minute of the contest, the Pride fought their way into Falcons territory and emerged victorious. With a perfectly placed ball from Alexa Rehling, Anna-Rae Porcelli blasted it past the Falcons defender and into the bottom right corner of the goal to record her sixth goal of the season.

“It was a great game today for our women’s soccer program and our school, Greensboro College,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “We always preach that every game matters, regardless of the points or the conference standings.

“We had a plan today and our girls executed. I want to thank the entire coaching staff and the players today for all of their hard work.”

With the win over Pfeiffer, this year’s women’s soccer team has now tied the 2007 team for most wins in program history.

The Pride women look to shatter the record at 3 p.m. Wednesday when they host Methodist University on Pride Field. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com