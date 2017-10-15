Bolanos’ Career Day Leads High Point MSOC to 4-0 Rout

• Sophomore Jonathan Bolanos tied a school record with four goals, becoming the second Panther ever to accomplish the feat

• Bolanos’ four goals matched the Big South-high this season that was set earlier in the day. It was just the third such occurrence in the league in the last seven seasons.

• Redshirt-sophomore Keegan Meyer earned his fourth shutout of the season with three saves in net for HPU.

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Sophomore Jonathan Bolanos tied a school record with four goals, including a hat trick in a 12-minute stretch in the first half, and the High Point University men’s soccer team overwhelmed Winthrop, 4-0, on Saturday night at Vert Stadium.

“Obviously, Jonathan had a great night, as did the group as a whole,” head coach EJ O’Keeffe said. “This was by far the most complete 90 minutes we’ve had all year. It really could have been anyone that contributed the goals. I’m really pleased for our group, especially our back line getting a shutout. Winthrop has the ability to score some goals and I’m really pleased with the overall effort.”

Bolanos became the first player in HPU (5-5-3, 3-1-0) Div. I history to score four goals in a match against a Div. I opponent and the second overall, joining Avery Ryan’s outburst against Laurel University on Oct. 20, 2014. It was also the second four-goal performance for a player in the Big South this season – the first was earlier on Saturday – and the third in the conference in the last seven years.

The first marker came in the 20th minute following a forced turnover at midfield. Bolanos stepped in a passing lane and was free to roam into the attacking half. Near the top of the box, the Florida native fired low left side past the Winthrop keeper to push HPU in front, 1-0.

Less than five minutes later, the Panthers built a brilliant passing sequence out of its back line to set up the score. The ball was sent into the right side of the box where redshirt-junior Justen Shear ushered the pass to sophomore Siggi Benonysson, who back heeled it to Bolanos. From there, he slashed in to slam it right side for his second career multi-goal game.

In the 32nd minute, High Point received a free kick deep in the corner. Sophomore Ryan Inman bent in an arcing cross to the back post where Bolanos crashed through to head in his third goal in as 12-minute stretch. The marker provided the first hat trick for HPU since 2015.

Bolanos capped the night with his fourth goal in the 62nd minute. Again it was Inman setting it up, this time via a corner from the right side. Bolanos was not the first option on the play, but again was in the right spot at the right time to head it in from the far post.

Meanwhile, High Point’s back line kept Winthrop in check. Redshirt-sophomore Keegan Meyer made a tremendous leaping save in the 74th minute to keep the shutout in tact. Meyer made three saves on the night, preserving his fourth clean sheet of the campaign.

High Point finished the evening with a 13-9 advantage in shots, including 6-3 in shots on net. High Point earned nine corner kicks to Winthrop’s seven.

The Panthers will now take a week off from competition before retuning to conference play on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Gardner-Webb. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.