Greensboro College Men’s Soccer Holds On To Top John Wesley, 5-2

Men’s Soccer Holds On To Top John Wesley, 5-2

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team recorded their fifth-straight victory Friday by topping the Lions of John Wesley University, 5-2.

Greensboro got on the board for the first time in the 11th minute play when Gerardo Peraza played a beautiful ball from the right side of the 18-yard box that found the foot of Jared Heller.

Heller then skipped a ball past the Lions keeper for his fifth goal of the season to put the Pride on top 1-0.

The Pride then extended their lead to two goals just six minutes later when Carlos Barragan blasted a shot off his right foot that found the left corner of the goal.

Following the Barragan goal, the Lions began to apply more pressure on the Greensboro back line but the Pride responded to extend their lead in the 40th minute.

Camden Brooks recorded a take away for the Pride and was able to find Jordy Briceno inside the 18-yard box. Briceno then connected with Alexander Bishop who tallied his fourth goal of the season.

Briceno then extended the Greensboro lead to 4-0 with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Greensboro then maintained their four-goal lead until the 65th minute when Brian Collins got John Wesley on the board with a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box.

After the Lions pulled to within 4-2, Darli Mihindou dribbled past a pair of John Wesley defenders to score the game’s final goal in the 87th minute.

“I think we did a good job in the first half of imposing our will on the game,” Assistant Coach Brian White said. “I also think we came out a little flat in the second half and we tried to get some guys in the game.

“Some of our immaturity as a team showed throughout the game and we need to do a better job of sticking to our game and not playing to the other team’s potential. We were able to get some rest for some of our guys heading into another tough conference stretch next week.”

Jaime Payamps recorded the win in goal for Greensboro, while Caelan Kohut played the final 45 minutes.

The Pride will return to action at 4 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Ferrum College. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.