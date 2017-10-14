Friday Night Finish:Big Shocker or maybe even a ShockaZula as Grimsley tops High Point Central for Whirlies first conference win in the Season of ’17/Syracuse messes up Clemson’s season

The Shocker of the night has to be that Grimsley over High Point Central game, with the Whirlies posting their first conference win of the season, in that 37-13 victory by the Whirlies…

Wonder who got going tonight/Friday for the Whirlies??? We need to find a newspaper report on this game…….

Whoever got it shaking, that was a convincing win…..Crazy night and we need to get some Whirlie numbers…

Up the road a fer piece, we saw another upset masterpiece, as Syracuse took down Clemson, 27-24….

From the Syracuse-Clemson game…..Eric Dungey accounted for 339 yards and three touchdowns to push Syracuse past the reigning National Champions, in a 27-24 victory on Friday night, in Syracuse, New York…….

Grimsley, Syracuse and then there was Southern Guilford…..The SG Storm began the season at (0-5) and now you look around the Storm have won three straight games, to stand at (3-5)…..Southern eased past Asheboro, 17-14 on Friday….Storm deserve the recognition…..

If you are looking for a team to ride down the stretch run, that team might be Page….Page posted another win, to go (7-1) on the Season of ’17 and that Page defense is maybe the best defense around right now….Their offense is very potent too and the soph. QB Paige, leads the Pirates and he gets it done and he has a load of options back there in the backfield and at WR…Paige and Page could go a long way again this Season of ’17….Page was rolling over NWG on Friday, but NWG’s Cameron Cloud had a large effort for the NWG Vikings on Friday night…..

The ‘Game of the Night’ at least this was the headliner going in, Eastern Guilford at Southeast Guilford turns out to be a 19-7 win for Eastern Guilford, and the Wildcats look to win the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference….This was a huge win for EG and we will have to get some numbers on this game, to give it true meaning….

It always seems like there is one game that turns out to be the real, ‘Game of the Week/Night’and this week it seems like the Grimsley-High Point Central game, with Grimsley winning, is just that game….

Last week the Shocker was Northern Guilford over Eastern Alamance and tonight/Friday, Rockingham County played Eastern Alamance to 5 point game, before EA took over and won 35-30 over The ROCK…..

Glenn got past East Forsyth and that moves Glenn to (8-0) on the Season of ’17…..Around our area, I think it is Glenn, West Forsyth, Western Alamance and Reidsville that are the only remaining Unbeaten teams, at this stage of the Season of ’17…..

If you attended that Eastern Guilford-Southeast Guilford game we could an eye-witness account of that game and we need a word or two or more, on the Grimsley-High Point Central game….Grimsley off next week and High Point Central goes to Page….Northwest Guilford will visit Ragsdale….Mount Tabor will be at Southwest Guilford in a game that will shake up, or shake loose the standings at the top of the Totem Pole, in the Piedmont 3-A Conference…..Dudley at Mount Tabor in the last week of the regular season….Mount Tabor is a “marked team” for our Guilford County schools…..

Dudley got Western Guilford by 29 on Friday night and you have to give Western some credit, the Hornets did post 20 points versus a very tough and hard-nosed Dudley defense….

Northern Guilford worked over Roxboro Person 31-10 on Friday and the Nighthawks still have Western Alamance left on their schedule and NG could win the Mid-State 3-A Conference with a victory over WA….NG has already defeated Eastern Alamance, and that came last week, 49-48, at NG….The Northeast Guilford Rams made it back to the Winner’s Circle on Friday, as the Rams dismantled Morehead 49-14 and that will be the fifth win of the season for NEG and the last time the NEG Rams won five games in a season, George Washington was headed down Highway 29 North on a rented mule, with Tommy Pursley helping to pull a plow behind that mule……

These teams look to be winning their conferences….Page in the Metro 4-A….Eastern Guilford in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference, Southwest Guilford, Dudley or Mount Tabor in the Piedmont 3-A Conference and Western Alamance in the Mid-State 3-A Conference….Any substitutes?????

Who is going to be the Player of the Year in the county?????

We have you thinking again and next week, on a late Friday night/early Saturday morning, we will try and do the same thing…..

Grimsley over High Point Central and Syracuse over Clemson are your top candidates for the ‘Game of the Week’ tonight and who are you voting for? I know Clemson-Syracuse is not a high school football game and that they should not even be playing college games on a Friday night, but…..Some big games with these two and Clemson is GONE in their run/quest for the NCAA 2017 College Football National Championship….

Who is getting your biggest props of the night?

