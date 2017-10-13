College Volleyball Final: Guilford 3, Greensboro 1
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christian Ritter recorded a match-high 14 kills as Guilford College defeated visiting Greensboro College, 3-1, on Thursday evening. Ritter also had a team-best of 21 digs and five service aces in the match.
Set scores were 25-16, 27-29, 25-18 and 25-19. The Quakers improved to 11-16, while The Pride fell to 10-9.
Guilford out-hit Greensboro .319 to .135. The home team led in blocks (8-4) and service aces (12-7).
Casey Davis and Morgan Tompkins both contributed 13 kills for the Quakers. Davis hit a team-best .393. Tina Eucker passed for a match-high 34 assists.
For Greensboro, Emily Horn and Danyale Berry each notched 12 kills. Horn had a match-best 23 digs and hit .310. Katie Clark dished 30 assists for The Pride.
Guilford returns to action on Wednesday (10/18) at Salem College. Match time is 7 p.m.
Boxscore
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.