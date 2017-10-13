College Volleyball Final: Guilford 3, Greensboro 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christian Ritter recorded a match-high 14 kills as Guilford College defeated visiting Greensboro College, 3-1, on Thursday evening. Ritter also had a team-best of 21 digs and five service aces in the match.

Set scores were 25-16, 27-29, 25-18 and 25-19. The Quakers improved to 11-16, while The Pride fell to 10-9.

Guilford out-hit Greensboro .319 to .135. The home team led in blocks (8-4) and service aces (12-7).

Casey Davis and Morgan Tompkins both contributed 13 kills for the Quakers. Davis hit a team-best .393. Tina Eucker passed for a match-high 34 assists.

For Greensboro, Emily Horn and Danyale Berry each notched 12 kills. Horn had a match-best 23 digs and hit .310. Katie Clark dished 30 assists for The Pride.

Guilford returns to action on Wednesday (10/18) at Salem College. Match time is 7 p.m.

Boxscore