JV Football Tonight(10/12/17) in Guilford County
*****All games set to kick off/have the kickoff at 7pm*****
Northwest Guilford at Page(6-0)
Southeast Guilford(4-2) at Eastern Guilford(3-3)
Grimsley(6-1) at High Point Central
Ben L. Smith(4-2) at Southwest Guilford(6-0)
Western Guilford(0-6) at Dudley(3-3)
Roxboro Person at Northern Guilford(4-2)
Northeast Guilford(2-4) at Morehead
High Point Andrews Randleman
Asheboro at Southern Guilford(3-3)
Huntersville SouthLake Christian at High Point Christian Academy
Bishop McGuinness at North Stokes
