HPU Women’s Soccer: Rolfe Selected as Finalist for Senior CLASS Award

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University women’s soccer senior Becca Rolfe has been announced as one of the 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award in collegiate soccer, one of the most prestigious honors awarded in all of college athletics.

The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 women’s candidates announced in September. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website through Nov. 20. Fan votes will be combined with media and Division I head coaches’ votes to determine the winner. The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2017 NCAA Men’s and Women’s College Cup® championships later this fall.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. The award is given out annually in 10 NCAA sports.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Rolfe is the second HPU women’s soccer player to be nominated for the award, but the first to be tabbed a finalist. Becca Hemby was a candidate in 2013.

For more information on all the finalists, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.

2017 Women’s Soccer Senior CLASS Award Finalists

Michaela Abam, West Virginia

Alex Anthony, USC

Alexa Ben, DePaul

Imani Dorsey, Duke

Alyssa Heintschel, Ball State

Aleix Kiehl, Dayton

Savannah McCaskill, South Carolina

Becca Rolfe, High Point

Andi Sullivan, Stanford

Martha Thomas, Charlotte