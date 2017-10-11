2017 Week #09 – Texas Roadhouse High School Football Picks Week #9

Our Week #8 Winner was Zach Nichols – Tie Breaker Missed 2

Weekly Winner receives $15 Gift Certificate and 2 Free Appetizers from the Texas Roadhouse.











Page (6-1)

Northwest Guilford (3-5) Eastern Guilford (6-2)

Southeast Guilford (6-1) High Point Central (5-3)

Grimsley (2-6) Southwest Guilford (5-2)

Ben L. Smith (3-5) Dudley (6-1)

SWestern Guilford (0-8) Northern Guilford (4-3)

Roxboro Person (2-5) Morehead (2-5)

Northeast Guilford (4-3) Randleman (6-1)

High Point Andrews (2-5) Southern Guilford (2-5)

Asheboro (1-7) High Point Christian Academy (6-1)

Huntersville SouthLake Christian (3-3) North Stokes (0-7)

Bishop McGuinness (2-5) Rockingham County (5-2)

Eastern Alamance (6-1) Cornelius Hough (5-2)

North Mecklenburg (7-0) TIE BREAKER – Total Points of Eastern Guilford at Southeast Guilford –







RULES

1. One entry per person.

2. In the event of multiple entries, the last one submitted will be used. All previous entries are void.

3. All entries must include an email address and contact telephone number.

4. We will post 13 games, not selecting a game is counted as a loss.

5. Deadline for Entries is 7:00 PM on Friday (Exceptions will be noted.)

6. There will be one winner each week. The Winner will receive a $15 Gift Certificate and 2 Free Appetizers from Texas Roadhouse Restaurant (Battleground Avenue, Greensboro). At the end of the season, all the winners names will be placed in a hat, with one name drawn for $100 Gift Certificate from Texas Roadhouse.

7. The Winner is determined by the most wins selected. In case of ties, the winner will be the closest to the Tie-Breaker without going over.

8. Once an individual has won, they may continue playing. They will be ineligible for the weekly prize.

9. There is no fee to entry.

10. All entries are the property of GreensboroSports.com.

11. GreensboroSports.com is not responsible for late submissions, errors or other issues that may result in a contestant’s entry being not submitted.

12. GreensboroSports.com will not share names/email addresses/phone numbers of contestants with any outside entity, organization or business.

13. Winners may be required to have picture taken for publicity purposes.