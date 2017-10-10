Elon Women’s Golf: Munro Earns Top-10 Finish at Pinehurst Challenge

PINEHURST, N.C. – Led by Heather Munro, who set multiple career marks, the Elon University women’s golf team concluded the 2017 Pinehurst Challenge with a three-round score of 899 to finish 16th.

FINAL RESULTS

The Highlights

Munro posted the lowest 54-hole score of her career by ending her tournament with a 212 (69-70-73). Her total put her at a career-low four-under par to tie for seventh place out of the 100 participants. The 212 also ranks as the fifth-lowest score by an Elon women’s golfer at the Division I level. It marks the second straight top-10 individual finish for the senior. Munro began her final round with a bogey and was two over after six holes before getting back to even with birdies on numbers 17 and 18. She would move to two-under with birdies on numbers two and four, before ending her round with a one-over 73. She ended the tournament with 36 pars and 11 birdies.

Adel Vadkerti finished in a tie for 49th after shooting a 222 (74-73-75). Vadkerti posted a pair of birdies over her final 18 holes, giving her seven over her three rounds of play.

Five strokes back of Vadkerti was Aurelia Hamm who gained seven spots on Tuesday to tie for 66th with a three-round score of 227 (75-78-74). Over her final 18 holes, Hamm had three birdies and an eagle. She recorded 11 birdies over her 54 holes of play.

In a tie for 87th was Hilda Kristjansdottir who finished with a 238 (75-80-83). She had five birdies during her three rounds.

Katherine Reilly ended the tournament in a tie for 93rd with a score of 246 (78-84-84). Reilly had three birdies.

Competing as an individual, Michaela Cox placed 98th with a mark of 253 (86-86-81).

Up Next

Elon will conclude its fall action by participating in the Idle Hour Collegiate Championship in Macon, Ga. That event will be played at the Idle Hour Golf Club on Oct. 30-31.

2017 Pinehurst Challenge

Oct. 9-10 | Pinehurst, N.C.

Team Standings

1. East Carolina (289-277-281–847) -17

2. Coastal Carolina (285-282-288–855) -9

3. Old Dominion (290-283-286–859) -5

4. Maryland (285-286-292–863) -1

5. North Florida (284-292-292–868) +4

6. Towson (287-297-287–871) +7

T7. Samford (298-282-292–872) +8

T7. James Madison (289-296-287–872) +8

9. UNCG (297-290-287–874) +10

10. Nebraska (290-287-299–876) +12

11. Jacksonville (293-291-293–877) +13

12. Georgia State (291-297-303–891) +27

13. Presbyterian (301-296-295–892) +28

14. Jacksonville State (292-294-309–895) +31

15. College of Charleston (298-293-306–897) +33

16. Elon (293-301-305–899) +35

17. William & Mary (294-303-308–905) +41

T18. Charleston Southern (296-303-307–906) +42

T18. UAB (305-298-303–906) +42

Elon Standings

T7. Heather Munro (69-70-73–212) -4

T49. Adel Vadkerti (74-73-75–222) +6

T66. Aurelia Hamm (75-78-74–227) +11

T87. Hilda Kristjansdottir (75-80-83–238) +22

T93. Katherine Reilly (78-84-84–246) +30

98. Michaela Cox* (86-86-81–253) +37

* competing as an individual