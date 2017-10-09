Local NFL Pros and how did it go in the show(NFL) on Sunday:Season of ’17 and what does it all mean for the Boys from Green(sboro) looking to make the scene!!!
BIG NIGHT for *****Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews HS/Clemson)***** with 9 Large Tackles and 7 of them were Solo Tackles for the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City on Sunday night……
*****Former Guilford County football players and how it went for them in the show/NFL on Sunday October 8, 2017….*****
WR Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/Cal) 4 catches for 67 yards the LA Chargers…/Season for Allen:28 receptions/401 yards/1 TD…
LB Christian McCain(Northern Guilford HS/Cal)…1 Tackles, 1 Solo, for the LA Chargers…
RB Tarik Cohen(Bunn HS/N.C. A&T)….In action tonight/Monday Night Football on ESPN for the Chicago Bears…
DL D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with 4 Tackles and 2 Solos on Sunday night for the Houston Texans….
DB Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews HS/Clemson) with 9 Tackles and 7 were solos on night Sunday for Houston….
DB David Amerson(Dudley HS/N.C. State) No stats for Amerson for the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, and we will have to check his injury status….+++++STATUS…Questionable Amerson (concussion) is listed as questionable for the Raiders’ game Sunday against the Ravens, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.(about 3 days ago)+++++
DL Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale/UNC Charlotte) with 1 Tackle/1 solo for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday….
TE Eric Ebron(Smith HS/UNC) with 1 receptions for 6 yards for the Detroit Lions on Sunday….Ebron was targeted four times on Sunday by Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford….(vs. the Carolina Panthers)
WR Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/Cal) on the Washington Redskins roster…
RB T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS/UNC) on the DL for the Arizona Cardinals…Should be back in about 3-4 weeks….
RB James Summers(Page HS/East Carolina) on the Practice/Taxi squad for the Arizona Cardinals…
P/K Kasey Redfern(Ragsdale HS/Wofford) on the DL for the Detroit Lions…..Done for the year/season….
