Local NFL Pros and how did it go in the show(NFL) on Sunday:Season of ’17 and what does it all mean for the Boys from Green(sboro) looking to make the scene!!!

Local NFL Pros and how did it go in the show(NFL) on Sunday:Season of ’17 and what does it all mean for the Boys from Green(sboro)???

BIG NIGHT for *****Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews HS/Clemson)***** with 9 Large Tackles and 7 of them were Solo Tackles for the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City on Sunday night……

*****Former Guilford County football players and how it went for them in the show/NFL on Sunday October 8, 2017….*****

WR Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/Cal) 4 catches for 67 yards the LA Chargers…/Season for Allen:28 receptions/401 yards/1 TD…

LB Christian McCain(Northern Guilford HS/Cal)…1 Tackles, 1 Solo, for the LA Chargers…

RB Tarik Cohen(Bunn HS/N.C. A&T)….In action tonight/Monday Night Football on ESPN for the Chicago Bears…

DL D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with 4 Tackles and 2 Solos on Sunday night for the Houston Texans….

DB Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews HS/Clemson) with 9 Tackles and 7 were solos on night Sunday for Houston….

DB David Amerson(Dudley HS/N.C. State) No stats for Amerson for the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, and we will have to check his injury status….+++++STATUS…Questionable Amerson (concussion) is listed as questionable for the Raiders’ game Sunday against the Ravens, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.(about 3 days ago)+++++

DL Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale/UNC Charlotte) with 1 Tackle/1 solo for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday….

TE Eric Ebron(Smith HS/UNC) with 1 receptions for 6 yards for the Detroit Lions on Sunday….Ebron was targeted four times on Sunday by Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford….(vs. the Carolina Panthers)

WR Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/Cal) on the Washington Redskins roster…

RB T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS/UNC) on the DL for the Arizona Cardinals…Should be back in about 3-4 weeks….

RB James Summers(Page HS/East Carolina) on the Practice/Taxi squad for the Arizona Cardinals…

P/K Kasey Redfern(Ragsdale HS/Wofford) on the DL for the Detroit Lions…..Done for the year/season….

