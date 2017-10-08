Greensboro College Volleyball Splits USA South Quad Match

Volleyball Splits USA South Quad Match

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team split a pair of USA South Athletic Conference matches at home Saturday.

The Pride fell to the Spirits of Salem College 3-0 in their first match of the day before topping Mary Baldwin University, 3-0.

Salem opened Set 1 with a 3-0 run before the Pride responded to take the lead at 5-4. Emily Horn and Danyale Berry each fueled the run with two kills each.

The Spirts then responded with a run of their own to retake the lead at 9-7 before going on to take five-point lead at 16-11.

Despite the Spirits run, Greensboro battled back once again to pull within 16-15 following a four-point run but was not able to get any closer as Salem took a 1-0 lead with a 25-19 lead.

After dropping the opening set, Greensboro fell behind 19-9 in Set 2 before using a 7-1 run to pull within 20-16. Shayla Moss paced the run with three kills.

However, Salem went on to win the set 25-18 before closing out the match with a 25-23 win in Set 3.

Horn finished with match-high 12 kills, while Evan Sherer and Berry combined for 15 kills. Katie Clark tallied 31 assists.

Following their loss to the Spirts, Greensboro quickly rebounded to sail past Mary Baldwin.

After taking a 2-0 lead, Greensboro’s Berry served the first 19 points of Set 3 before the Pride closed out the match with a 25-5 win.

Berry recorded 11 service aces in the match, while adding seven kills.

“The girls are trying to figure out how to overcome obstacles as they try to become a great team versus a good team,” Head Coach Kathy Bullock said. “I thought some of the girls that struggled on Thursday night rebounded well today but we have to figure out how to put it all together.

“The girls continue to work hard to get better each and every day.”

The Pride will return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Ferrum College. For more information on Greensboro College volleyball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.