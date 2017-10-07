Season of ’17 Friday Night Finish:Sounds like a Wild and Crazy Night out there at Northern Guilford/49-48 WOW, must have been some kind of game!!!!!

Remember that Northern Guilford JV football win over Grimsley 49-48 back in the first week of the season???

Well we saw that score again and this time it was the Northern Guilford varsity team defeating Eastern Alamance, 49-48 at there at the Johnny Roscoe Stadium, on Spencer Dixon Road….

Northern Guilford, led by what I could detect from the Friday Football Fever Show, on WFMY NEWS 2, was paced by QB Jakob Lenard, WR Ford Moser and WR JJ Julian and that seems to be the trio that pulled off most of the Magic on this Friday night, but I would like to hear more about this game….

Patrick Wright and Luke Lyddon from WFMY 2 Sports had it covered and that was the first time I had seen Friday Football Fever in about 5-6 years, I am usually on the way home at this time of night on Fridays, making my way back in from our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Game of the Week and I again, pretty much never see the Friday night football highlight shows from our local TV stations….

How about the Nighthawk victory?????

Do we have any firsthand reports from maybe some of those fans that were at the game?

Did Moser go crazy getting the team up the field with his expertise in slant receiving?? Did JJ Julian hit that end around/jet sweep and score the game winner….

How crazy was this game? Well this one went into Double OT and between the two teams, they nearly scored/posted 100 points(97 total)…….

If you have any news on this game, send it our way and we will do some research later on tonight and early in the morning and try and find some details from some of our on-line sources….

Was your game better than this game at Northern?

Might be hard to find one to top the NG-EA game, when it comes to the final outcome/finish and for the finish going into two OT’s and the points the two teams combined posted…..

This one could be the old proverbial, “Game of the Week”, “Game of the Month” and maybe the “Game of the Year”, all rolled into one….

But now we have to start asking after we asked a couple of weeks back who was the ‘Coach of the Year’ in Guilford County, at this stage of the season, and now we have to start asking who will end up being the “Top Back” in Guilford County this season?????

Zareik Rush looked great for Dudley again this evening with at least two TD’s and century level rushing numbers and along with ‘The Rush’, you had Malachi Manness going off with 4 TD’s for the Ragsdale Tigers at Grimsley…..We don’t have the rushing totals for Manness yet, but we will get them up here, as the day unfolds….

Manness vs. Rush, and is this where the ‘Top Back Battle’ will be settled???

These two cats(a Panther and a Tiger) are battling it out and we shall see who the ‘Top Back’ will be…..

Other candidates?

Maybe the Godfrey kid over at HP Central…..He is a freshman, but his fresh legs are carrying this kid and the Bison a long way, so far this Season of ’17……

Some of our observations from this Friday night….

1)Dudley got their Groove back with the 38-6 win over Smith….

2)Northern Guilford can make some noise, they sure made some out on Spencer Dixon Road tonight/Friday night….

3)You have to hate it for the Northeast Guilford Rams….NEG gets that great win at home last Friday vs. Northern and then the Rams can’t follow that up with a win at Rockingham County one week later….The Rock over The Rams, 14-12 and the Rams still have some growing up to do and with Coach Bates at the helm, you have to feel like they will….

4)The Eastern Guilford at Southeast Guilford game next Friday night should decide first place for the season in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference….It a’int over till it’s over, but with these two way out in front, this looks like the standard-bearer for the Conference in the Season of ’17…..

5)The Page at Northwest Guilford game has lost some of its luster, but this still should create quite the Wide-open atmosphere and fan experience at Northwest Guilford, with the Page Pirates rolling into Billings Stadium, next Friday night…The NWG Vikings saw the wheels come off of their wagon or the sails drift away from their sea-like vessel, when the Vikes lost Tre Turner for the season…..Maybe Tre could get a doctor’s note, that would give him a one-week excuse, so he could play in the Page game next Friday night at NWG….Maybe Justin Fuente, at Virginia Tech, would sign off on this with some extended prodding….

6)NWG is falling off of the radar, Grimsley is slipping out of playoff contention/consideration, Western Guilford can only hope to salvage their season with one win, but where will that win come from?

7)Southern Guilford is making a late run in their Season of ’17….The Storm have played above the norm for them over the past two weeks….SG is (2-0) over their past two contests….SG is on a two-game win streak….Bear Bradley and his young Storm men have crawled up out of the ‘Storm Sewer’ and they are looking newer and newer each and every passing week, as we hit the stretch run in the Season of ’17….What is up with that “Storm Bunch”????? They are getting it done and they aren’t done yet…The SG JV team is like (4-3) or (3-3) and this is no time to write the Storm off…..The Riders of the Storm are fighting back, but who are these guys/kids????? I have heard the name Hakeem Knight, but not many others….

8)High Point Andrews is bringing us some good news….Andrews has paid their dues and now they have wins in the range of twos…Two wins now for the Red Raiders and they are throwing key blocks like rotten to-maters and the Raiders are now on a roll of their own….Andrews is spreading the good news…

9)High Point Central is making a point of seeking out that #2 spot in the Metro 4-A and I am sure if you speak to any HP Central Bison fan or player, they will tell you, they are looking to take out Page and become #1….Who is going to be that #2 team in the Metro, assuming that Page continues to hang on to #1….Page, and then is it Central or Ragsale and do Grimsley and Northwest battle it out for the last spot in the Conference….The NCHSAA playoffs need lots of 4-A teams and the Metro 4-A might still have a shot of getting four teams in, if the clubs that have been struggling can start winning, but it will be tough/hard, because all of our conference teams, no matter conference that they are in, are going to be spending the next four weeks, which translate into the last four weeks of the season, knocking each other off…

10)I really can’t say much tonight about Page and Southwest Guilford, since both the Pirates and the Cowboys had tonight/this Friday off….Back at it for these two next week and I wish they would have played/faced each other back during the non-conference part of the Season of ’17, since they are currently ranked 1(Page) and 2(Southwest Guilford), in our Top Ten Poll of the week…..

Hey I just ripped off a Top Ten up there for you and I didn’t even rip off any info from anybody else….This is all my delivery….Got to find out what you LIKE and what you NEED……

I did like that defensive effort turned in by Dudley’s Landon Johnson, Terrell Moore, Mark Shannon, Reggie Robertson and the rest of their defensive mates tonight….That Landon Johnson kid(MLB) has been doing it all year long on ‘D’ for Dudley and the young man deserves a big Shout Out and here it is….Good Work and Good Going, LBJ…Landon Bang Johnson……

That is it for late tonight and early this morning and I will try and add more info on those Northern names, notes and numbers, as the morning progresses….

Just think, if you had to pay for all of this great info, you might be short a buck or two every month and this is being delivered straight to your computer/PC…..

Done, got to run and we will back with the rising or the setting sun, depends on which one makes into our hut first…..

Here’s some basic info from the Burlington Times-News on Northern Guilford-Eastern Alamance and High Point Andrews vs. Eastern Randolph….www.thetimesnews.com

GREENSBORO — Northern Guilford three times rallied from 14-point deficits in regulation and then defeated visiting Eastern Alamance 49-48 in double overtime Friday night in Mid-State 3-A Conference football.

The Eagles (6-1 overall, 2-1 Mid-State 3-A Conference) failed on a two-point conversion attempt that would have won the game.

Eastern Alamance scored first in the first overtime session before the Nighthawks (4-3, 2-1) responded.

Earlier, the Eagles led by scores of 14-0, 21-7 and 28-14.

? HIGH POINT ANDREWS 13, EASTERN RANDOLPH 7: At Ramseur, High Point Andrews’ Isaiah Davis-McCallum caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jenoah McKiver for the only score in the second half and the visiting Red Raiders slipped past Eastern Randolph in a PAC-7 Conference game.

McKiver, who finished 7-for-14 for 166 yards, also hit Jameel Zimmerman with a 62-yard scoring strike to tie the score at 7-7 in the first half.

Jordan Nelson caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kodi Wilder for the Wildcats (3-5, 2-1).

Zach Foland had seven tackles and a fumble recovery while Patric Lennon added six tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble for the Eastern Randolph defense that held the Red Raiders to 217 total yards.

*****Ryan Douglas, Southeast Guilford junior QB with 214 yards passing, with 2 TD passes to Brent Apple and one TD run by Douglas….Trey Love with a TD run and a two-point conversion run for SEG in the Falcons’ win over Southern Alamance…

Dominique Graves with 118 yards passing and 80 yards rushing for Eastern Guilford in the EG Wildcats big win, 45-0 over the Asheboro Blue Comets….Strong night for Graves and his ‘Cats, as Graves ran for two scores for EG….

*****