Greg Liggs Jr.(Southeast Guilford HS) has his confidence back and he’s starting at DB for the (4-1/2-0) Elon Phoenix

from Adam Smith with the Burlington Times-News and coming in from www.thetimesnews.com…..

Elon defender finds confident form after season lost to injury

ELON — The first call, from his position coach in the booth above the field, became a declaration of sorts by cornerback Greg Liggs Jr.(Southeast Guilford High School), already convinced of the stifling energy at work for the Elon defense.

“They’re not going to catch a pass all day,” he barked into the sideline phone, when Elon assistant coach Ryan Smith buzzed down for one of his check-ins during the early stages of last week’s football game.

Liggs(Southeast Guilford Falcons) was booming by the end, howling in triumphant delight after delivering on the final play to help lock up the Phoenix’s first shutout victory in eight years, which ensured his guarantee that, yes, Elon wouldn’t be budging from its stingy mood.

It was a moment especially worth shouting about for the defensive playmaker, whose season last year was lost due to injury.

“That satisfaction is just the greatest feeling ever,” Liggs said this week, “knowing all the long days are finally paying off, knowing we’re doing it together.

“I’m getting back to the level I want to be at, and last game was the most confidence I’ve ever felt. Playing off each other, the linebackers and D-line playing fantastic, we’re all on the same page, it makes you feel like you can conquer the world.”

As 18th-ranked Elon (4-1 overall, 2-0 league) goes for its fifth straight victory Saturday against visiting William & Mary (2-2, 0-1) in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup, Liggs, the Southeast Guilford High School product, looks returned to the form of two seasons ago that made him a promising component on the back end of Elon’s defense.

CLICK HERE to read all on Greg Liggs Jr. and his role this season, as a starting defensive back for the Elon Phoenix….