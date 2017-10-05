JV Football Finals Tonight for Thursday(10/5/17):Got any Scores?/It is Time to Light Up that Scoreboard!!!!![Winners=SEG, HP Andrews, Smith]
Smith tops Dudley 8-6 and see more on the high school slate below….College game ends, high school games all back up top….
Time to get that scoreboard cooking….N.C. State up on Louisville 17-10 at the half, in Raleigh….Now 17-13 N.C. State with 5:06 to go in the 3rd Quarter….
Now N.C. State 24, Louisville 13 with 1:04 left in the 3rd Quarter….
N.C. State lead now at 24-19 with 12:08 to go…..
N.C. State to the End Zone on a one-yard run by Reggie Gallaspy II(Southern Guilford HS) and a two-point conversion pass and N.C. State now up over Louisville, 32-19 with 10:04 to go in the game, in Raleigh….Jarius Morehead(Eastern Guilford HS) having a strong game for N.C. State at safety…..
NFL:Halftime
New England 13, Tampa Bay 7
End of 3rd Quarter:
New England 16, Tampa Bay 7
Let’s get those JV scores rolling….
Finals:
Smith 8, Dudley 6
Dudley(3-3)/Smith(4-2)
Southeast Guilford 44, Southern Alamance 26
We’re checking, but going with SEG at (4-2)
High Point Andrews 20, Eastern Randolph 6
Grimsley(4-1) at Ragsdale
Rockingham County at Northeast Guilford(2-3)
High Point Central at Northwest Guilford
Northern Guilford(4-1) at Eastern Alamance
Eastern Guilford(2-3) at Asheboro
Southern Guilford at Southwestern Randolph
WS Parkland at Western Guilford(0-5)
Falcon1 said,
Southeast Guilford 44
Southern Alamance 26
Final
Red raider said,
Andrews 20- Eastern Randolph 6
clint said,
Smith 8
Dudley 6
Final
