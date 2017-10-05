Elon Men’s Soccer Earns 10th Straight Team Academic Award

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s soccer team was one of 282 programs that received a Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches (formerly the NSCAA) as announced on Thursday morning, Oct. 5.

United Soccer Coaches Release

The Phoenix was honored for the 10th straight year for its performance in the classroom after posting a 3.30 team cumulative grade-point average during the 2016-17 academic school year. Elon was also one of five teams from the Colonial Athletic Association that was recognized.

“We are pleased to again earn this recognition for the priority we place on academics,” said Phoenix head coach Marc Reeves. “Our guys work hard to ensure they maximize their own GPA and contribute to the success of a team award. We are very thankful to our great academic support staff and Elon professors who make it a quality environment for our students to learn and excel.”

To be eligible for the award, the team must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 or higher for the entire academic year. The team GPA is determined by adding every player’s GPA, then dividing that number by the number of players.

The Phoenix is back in action next Wednesday, Oct. 11, when it travels to William & Mary to square off against the Tribe. That match is set to start a 7 p.m.