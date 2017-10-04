Coaches for the 2018 Carolinas All Star Basketball Classic with Kim Furlough(Northern Guilford HS) and Lee Reavis(Northwest Guilford HS)

The North Carolina coaches for the 2018 Carolinas All Star Basketball Classic have been selected.

In its 21st year, the all-star game, which features some of the top seniors from North Carolina against their counterparts in South Carolina, will be held Saturday, Mar. 24, in Wilmington, NC, site and times to be determined.

North Carolina Women:

Head Coach: Kim Furlough Northern Guilford High School

Asst. Coach: Grover Battle Northern Nash High School

North Carolina Men:

Head Coach: Lee Reavis Northwest Guilford High School

Asst. Coach: Ike Walker Jack Britt High School