Coaches for the 2018 Carolinas All Star Basketball Classic with Kim Furlough(Northern Guilford HS) and Lee Reavis(Northwest Guilford HS)
The North Carolina coaches for the 2018 Carolinas All Star Basketball Classic have been selected.
In its 21st year, the all-star game, which features some of the top seniors from North Carolina against their counterparts in South Carolina, will be held Saturday, Mar. 24, in Wilmington, NC, site and times to be determined.
North Carolina Women:
Head Coach: Kim Furlough Northern Guilford High School
Asst. Coach: Grover Battle Northern Nash High School
North Carolina Men:
Head Coach: Lee Reavis Northwest Guilford High School
Asst. Coach: Ike Walker Jack Britt High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.