NCPreps.com Polls out for this week with Dudley Panthers at #3 in the state plus from area Reidsville, West Forsyth, Glenn, Western Alamance and Eastern Alamance

Posted by Andy Durham on October 3, 2017 at 1:52 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

The Dudley Panthers(5-1) are the only Guilford County team we have showing in the NCPreps.com High School Football Polls for this week and Dudley is at #3, after having been at #1 for most of the season, in the 3-A poll….Locally the Reidsville Rams(7-0) are up to #2 in the 2-A’s, Western Alamance(6-0) is #4 and Eastern Alamance(6-0) is at #10 in the 3-A’s with West Forsyth(6-0) at #4 for the 4-A’s and the Glenn Bobcats(6-0) are tied for #10 in the 4-A poll….

CLICK HERE to see all of the teams in the NCPreps.com Top Ten Polls for this week….

