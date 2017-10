GREENSBORO HAWKS BASKETBALL TRYOUTS

WE ARE BACK IN EFFECT!!!

SIMPKINS BARBER PARK

1500 DANS ROAD GREENSBORO

OCT 16TH AND 17TH

4TH TO 5TH GRADE 6-7 PM

6TH TO 8TH GRADE 7-8 PM

1. DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO GET TO NATIONALS?

2. LEARN TO PLAY THE GAME AT A HIGHER LEVEL

3. WE ARE A FAMILY BASED ORGANIZATION

4. WE ARE A TRAVEL LEAGUE, WELL ORGANIZED, GREAT COACHES AND STAFF

5. TRYOUTS $20 NON REFUNDABLE, INCLUDES BOTH DAYS AND REFRESHMENTS

PRE REGISTRATION RECOMMENDED

WWW.LEAGUELINEUP.COM/YOUTHNMOTION

LOOKING FOR COACHES EMAIL YOUR INTEREST

COACHWHITE5@GMAIL.COM