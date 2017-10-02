Basketball Player Dez Woods(Southwest Guilford High School) gone at just age 16:Young man dies in tragic automobile accident

Gone at just age 16, Dezmond Woods, an outstanding young basketball player from Southwest Guilford High School and one of the top players on the SWG Cowboys 4-A State Championship Team in 2017….Dez Woods was young, talented and strong and he did not play like a sophomore last season, he played like a seasoned veteran in a special season and he was a special player for the SWG Cowboys and his loss is nearly devastating, just to see him gone at such an early age…Was loved and will be missed by everyone in the Guilford County basketball community…

RIP Dez Woods, October 1, 2017

Dez Woods, a member of Southwest Guilford’s state championship basketball team, was killed in a car crash today(Sunday) in Davidson County.

Guy Shavers, Woods’ coach, said Woods was a passenger in a car that crashed while traveling north on I-85 near Exit 94 in Lexington.

The driver of the car, former Dudley and Southwest Guilford player Brandon Lamberth, survived and is expected to recover. Lamberth is a freshman basketball player at Guilford College.

Woods, 16, was traveling back from a trip to Charlotte with friends after attending the Florida State-Wake Forest football game Saturday on an unofficial recruiting visit with the Demon Deacons.

As a sophomore, Woods scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and had a steal in Southwest Guilford’s 73-49 victory over Raleigh Leesville Road in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game March 11. The 6-foot guard averaged 7.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the season, but Shavers said Woods was much more than those numbers.

“That kid was special,” his coach said. “He was a different kid.”

Principal Mike Hettenbach sent out an email tonight to Southwest students and families confirming Woods’ death and saying that a crisis team will be at the high school Monday to provide support to students.

Headline memories of Dez Woods from last basketball season with the Southwest Guilford Cowboys, this was Woods’ sophomore season….

Game Report on Southwest Guilford-East Forsyth Boys Basketball:Lamberth, Kam Langley, Kobe Langley and Woods have the goods and good for SWG Cowboys(19-2/8-0)

…..13 points for Dez Woods in this game for the Southwest Guilford Cowboys

Game Report on Southwest Guilford-Page Boys Basketball:SWG sets picks with six as Kam, Cooper, Keyshaun, Kobe, Dez and Christian Martin are doing their part in the Cowboys’ Victory

…..12 points for Dez Woods in this game for the Southwest Guilford Cowboys in this game…..

Game Report on Ragsdale at Southwest Guilford Boys Basketball:Cowboys in the stretch run led by Lamberth, Woods and Kam Langley

…..15 points in this game for Dez Woods for the SWG Cowboys….

2018 Dez Woods of NC Gaters just but it on some kids neck … crowd is going crazy, still….

“That kid was special,” coach @guyshavers says of @Southwest_MBB standout Dez Woods, who died in a car crash today…

Hate to hear the news about @Southwest_MBB ‘s Dez Woods. Thoughts & prayers to his family. Covered him during teams run to 4A Title. @WFMY

Thoughts and prayers to the SW community and Woods family.

Please continue to say a prayer for the family, friends, teammates and classmates of Dez Woods. RIP Dez!